Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo hinted that a radio personality might have been fired from their job

The Kaya 959 host mentioned that a particular radio star has no idea that their job is open for other people to take

Mzansi has been advising Sizwe not to take the job offer, and that he should rather stick to his show at Kaya 959

Sizwe Dhlomo shared a hint that a radio presenter may be without a job. Image: Lev Radin/Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo says the radio industry can be a brutal battleground.

Sizwe Dhlomo on how radio can be vicious

The Kaya 959 host Sizwe Dhlomo implied that a certain radio personality might have lost their job or radio slot. Without mentioning names or identifying which radio station he was talking about, Sizwe said the presenter might have been fired.

Sizwe Dhlomo on X said he was offered a position belonging to an already existing presenter, alluding to the radio industry being brutal.

"Lol! Some radio stations are brutal bro! They’ll offer you a dude’s job before he even knows he’s out," he claimed.

However, Sizwe Dhlomo did mention that he is not interested in the presenter's job adding that it was a general statement.

"Personally, I’m not interested. I was just saying generally. Lol!"

Sizwe Dhlomo hinted that the radio star has no knowledge of them being fired. Image: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

SA advises Sizwe on a way forward

Reacting to the post, netizens advised Sizwe not to take the job offer, saying it would not be worth it. Some are asking him to rather stick to his show at Kaya 959.

@b_bisto joked:

"Don't take it. It's a trap."

@zulukingdom77 asked:

"They offered you something at Metro FM?"

@ShiloteW added:

"Same with relationships, they start dating someone else before they leave you."

@IamZinzie clarified:

"You Bump into someone in Studio and they'll be like, "I'm here to do the Drive Show you're also doing" Hey, we have been through a lot."

@Freexul pointed out:

"Or they are testing the waters, you don't wanna commit to a decision when you don't have a backup plan."

@Ezasembo joked:

"Only the national broadcaster can pull such."

