Water hitmaker Tyla wore a daring Nike outfit to the Super Bowl which took place on Sunday, 9 February

Just like her recent street style looks, the outfit received mixed reactions from fans who said it is not giving

Tyla is slowly making her name known in the fashion industry as she was recently announced as part of the Met Gala 2025 Host Committee

Tyla was among the stars who gathered at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana for the Super Bowl.

Tyla attended the Super Bowl and wore a Nike outfit. Image: Faysal Hassan/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Tyla dons Nike outfit for Super Bowl

Grammy-award winning singer Tyla had another fashion moment which had tongues wagging. She pulled through with a unique Nike outfit to the Super Bowl. She wore a baggy ripped t-shirt that was barely a full shirt, a white bra which was visible, a t-shirt that they made into a skirt, oversized pants and red Nike sneakers.

She completed the look with diamond jewellery and wore her natural hair and minimal makeup.

Her fan page @TylaClub shared the X video:

Tyla was recently announced as the Costume Institute benefit host committee at the Met Gala 2025. Also on the committee are Usher, André 3000, actress Regina King, rapper Doechii, Dapper Dan, poet Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and others.

The committee is said to be responsible for ensuring the overall show is a success through their influence and attendance.

Tyla wore a daring Nike outfit at the Super Bowl. Image: Gareth Cattermole/MTV EMA

Source: Getty Images

What fans have to say about Tyla's outfit

It is without a doubt she looked amazing. However much like most of her recent street style looks, the outfit caused mass confusion and received negative reactions from social media users.

@tayesaidso

"Her first miss."

@Eternalcherry19

"Tyla my baby noo. This time I didn't approve but you look pretty as always."

@urfavmrvul

"I don't know if it’s the hair or skirt but something not givinggg."

@BWITDOUBLEBB

"Okay nah."

@enineverything

"Love her confidence."

Tyla's 23rd birthday calls for a celebration

In a previous report from Briefly News, on her birthday, Tyla received love from fans all over the world.

Pictures of the singer flooded social media and major headlines as she entered her Jordan year, which is 23.

