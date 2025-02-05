Grammy-award winning singer Tyla has been unveiled as the Met Gala 2025 Host Committee

The Shake Ahh hitmaker will be rubbing shoulders with some of the big names in entertainment

Fans, known as the Tygers, celebrated the singer, saying she was getting a seat at the big table

Tyla has been announced as the hosting committee member at the Met Gala 2025. Image: Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Singer Tyla is about to make even more fashion moments as she is expected to attend the 2025 Met Gala.

Tyla joins Met Gala hosting committee

Grammy-award winning Tyla Seethal has been announced as the 2025 Costume Institute benefit host committee. She is among the big names in music and fashion which include Usher, André 3000, actress Regina King, rapper Doechii, Dapper Dan, poet Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and many others.

Tyla nailed her 2024 Met Gala look and was among the best dressed. She brought the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion to life in her sandy Balmain gown. The committee is responsible for ensuring the overall show is a success through their influence.

Tyla stole the show at the Met Gala 2024. Image: John Shearer

With this year's theme according to Vogue, titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, we cannot wait to see what Tyla has in store.

Tygers amped for Tyla's latest achievement

Fans are super excited for Tyla and cannot wait to see what look she pulls off this year.

@MiaSings22 stated:

"She has to attend. They need to go to the next fashion week. This look will get her more sponsors. And she’s gorgeous enough for many looks."

@BigRissah asked:

"Does that mean she's automatically attending?"

@Burnerburnerac5 gushed:

"Tyla said I'm an asset in the boardroom too. I'm glad Anna Wintour realises how much of a privilege it is to have Tyla's number on speed dial."

@sontondlovu said:

"Listen. No DNA, just RSA. Go Tyla!"

@Mam_Bhele laughed:

"I don’t even know what it means but we are happy for he."

Tyla's 23rd birthday calls for a celebration

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla turned a year older and she received love from fans all over the world.

Pictures of the singer are flooding social media and major headlines on her Jordan year, which is 23. Fans rallied to wish the Water hitmaker a happy birthday and more success in her career.

