Musician Tyla and former Miss South Africa beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina are celebrating another milestone

The Miss Universe 2024 runner-up and Grammy Award-winning were recently announced as 2024's influential women

Fans of the Nigerian model and popular artist took to social media this week to celebrate their achievements

Former Miss SA Chidimma Adetshina is on the influential women list. Image: Chidimma_adetshina

Grammy-award-winning artist Tyla and 24-year-old Nigerian beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina have made the influential women list.

The 22-year-old artist also recently made headlines when her album was certified gold in the US.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his social media account on Tuesday, 21 January that the musician and model made the influential women list.

"Tyla and Chidimma Adetshina make African influential women list. The South African Grammy winner and Nigerian beauty queen have been named in the list of 100 women in Africa deemed to be influential in 2024," writes Mphela.

"The list also includes entertainers such as Tems and luminaries such as Faith Odhiambo, Vice President of the Law Society of Kenya and former Board Secretary of the Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya," he says.

"The annual ‘100 Most Influential African Women’ list is curated by Ghanaian based media and PR company, Avance Media," he concludes.

South Africans respond to the list

@JohnsonAwalle replied:

"I thought we were done hearing about this Chidima lady. Despite her being celebrated on the African continent, the sound of her name makes me angry as a South African. I don't know if I'm making sense. Anyway, congratulations to our girl Tyla, what a star."

@dima_onzima said:

"Not this girl again!"

@njabs_madlala24 wrote:

"When it comes to Chidimma we must define what 'influential' means. Controversial yes but influential? I don't know."

@Nokulun66188298 said:

"And this is how ppl like Trump made it into the office. Like what's influential about Chidimma?"

Former Miss SA Chidimma Adetshina and Tyla have made the influential women list. Images: Tyla and Chidimma Adetshina

Tyla reaches new milestone

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that the South African singer Tyla's hit song Push 2 Start recently sold over 100,000 in the United States.

Fans of the Grammy-award-winning artist took to social media to congratulate the singer, who recently celebrated her debut album going gold in the United States.

