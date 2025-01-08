Former Miss South Africa beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina is celebrating her 24th birthday

The Miss Universe 2024 runner-up took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, 8 January to celebrate

Fans of the Nigerian model took to her comment section to celebrate and wish her a happy birthday

Chidimma Adetshina celebrates her 24th birthday. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina is celebrating her 24th birthday in Nigeria.

Her birthday celebration comes after social media users assumed she flew to Mzansi to ring in the new year.

South Africans also mocked the model's latest appearance after she relocated to Nigeria months after the Miss SA scandal.

The Miss Universe runner-up took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, 8 January to celebrate her 24th birthday. She captioned her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Big 24! As I celebrate another year of life, I am reminded of the importance of embracing my individuality and living my truth. My birthday shoot is more than just a photoshoot. It’s a reflection of my personality, style, and spirit."

"I want to use this opportunity to express myself authentically and showcase my unique perspective on the world. A fierce and powerful woman. Here’s to another year of growth, learning, and self-discovery! I’m grateful for the love and support and I look forward to seeing what the future holds," she concluded.

Social media wishes Miss Universe Nigeria happy birthday

dimeinthesky responded:

"The fact that she was only 23 when they bullied her. She handled it with so much grace, maturity ,and elegance. Wishing happiness, endless opportunities, and even more of Gods abundant grace to you. The people's Miss Universe."

missuniverseza said:

"Happy birthday queen. May your life continue to inspire us all and may your dreams be realised. God bless."

ft_danny_boy replied:

"Happy birthday. Chidimma love you lots."

_sunnyhot wrote:

"Happy birthday to our African queen. May your many years be blissful and blessed. Cheers."

nems_samuel said:

"Birthday blessings queen. Age gracefully."

Chidimma admits her parents are Nigerian

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that Chidimma Adetshina admitted that her parents are Nigerian.

The popular beauty queen revealed during her interview on a Nigerian show that both her parents are Nigerians.

Source: Briefly News