South Africans threw some major shade at Chidimma Adetshina over her now-viral interview

Many noted the beauty queen's appearance, claiming she looked nothing like they remembered

This comes after she relocated to Nigeria, with netizens saying the environment had negatively affected her looks

South Africans claim Chidimma Adetshina looks unrecognisable since moving to Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

Eish! Chidimma Adetshina's latest interview did more harm than good, and she's now catching smoke over her looks.

Mzansi questions Chidimma Adetshina's appearance

Months after the Miss South Africa pageant controversy that led Chidimma Adetshina to relocate to Nigeria, South Africans are convinced the beauty queen isn't doing as well as she claims.

In her now-viral interview where she spoke about the backlash and her strides in the Miss Universe pageant, many netizens pointed out her appearance and claimed she looked nothing like she used to when she was in South Ah.

Peeps noted her darker complexion and the bags under her eyes, claiming that Nigeria had negatively impacted her appearance.

Twitter (X) user Twiggli shared before and after pictures:

Mzansi reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's appearance

Netizens were stunned at how Chichi looked months after leaving Mzansi, saying Naija was bad for her:

PatriotWatching said:

"It's shocking that this is in a space of less than six months. Chidimma is not used to Gari and fufu. Now I understand why Nigerians would fight to stay in South Africa."

tripledotkelo trolled:

"I will never forgive Nigerians for what they did to our Chichi."

Shamase_Sasa was stunned:

"Is this the same person for real?"

zilo_motso was in disbelief:

"It’s not even a year, and she’s unrecognisable."

Meanwhile, Naija netizens came out in numbers to defend Chichi and their country, saying South Africans were obsessed with negativity:

i_likebrandon wrote:

"What is wrong with these people? They use every bit of their time and energy to give Chidimma grief long after they forced her out of the country. Like, find a hobby or something."

bruce_murr26149 said:

"Now you see why every other country hates South Africans, because this is what you all are good at; spreading the seed of hate."

Jacbillions wasn't impressed:

"South Africans and their obsession with Nigeria."

Chidimma Adetshina drops bombshell

In more Chidimma Adetshina updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the beauty queen admitting that her parents were Nigerian.

This contradicted her initial claims that her mother was South African while her father was Nigerian, and peeps were not happy.

