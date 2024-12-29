Chidimma Adetshina caused uproar once again after an interview on a Nigerian TV show, Your View

While on the talk show, the Miss Universe runner-up addressed questions about her parents' nationality

Since then, people were convinced they noticed a difference in the way she looks ever since getting settled in Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina is once again a hot topic on social media. In an interview, the beauty queen recently admitted that she was born to Nigerian parents.

Chidimma Adetshina’s looks sparked a debate among Nigerians and South Africans as some claimed she'd transformed. Image: @chichi_vanessa

The admission by Miss Universe Africa and Oceania revived interest in the Nigerian beauty queen. Nigerians came to her defence, as some South Africans claimed Chidimma Adetshina looked different than during her time competing in South Africa.

Chidimma Adetshina's supposed new look mocked

Various posts on social media by X users have claimed that Chidimma looks completely different after leaving South Africa. The posts which garnered attention claimed that the transformation was because she moved to Nigeria. See the posts below:

What you need to know about Chidimma Adetshina

Chidimma Adetshina started off her beauty pageant career by entering Miss South Africa and becoming a top contestant in the national pageant, but the public contested her nationality.

Home Affairs declared that her mother obtained Chidimma Adetshina's South African citizenship illegally.

Chidimma withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant and was invited to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria competition.

Chidimma went on to become the Miss Universe runner-up in 2024 and was crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

Nigerians defend Chidimma Adetshina

Online users defended Chidimma, with some claiming that the photo was manipulated to make the model look worse. The picture posted shows a screenshotted version of the video at a lower resolution. South African and Nigerian netizens had heated exchanges on the posts.

@Queen_Nandi argued:

"It's those weird eyelashes that have her looking like that...😩😭 plus the look of fatigue ke. 😵‍💫😪They must bring our girl back, ngeke!"

@vanDerSpike added:

'She looks like she is going through a lot. May God protect her and give her Peace. Let’s give her a break, guys. She is also human."

Chidimma Adetshina speaks after Miss Universe success

