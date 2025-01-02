Nigerian model Chidimma Adetshina reportedly flew to South Africa for the New Year celebrations

A video of her travelling went viral, and Chidimma is greeted by a group of ladies cheering her on

Responding to the video, people were sceptical as they noted how the aesthetics fit Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina allegedly spent her New Year's Eve celebrations in South Africa, but people are sceptical. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Did Chidimma spend time in SA for NYE?

Controversial Nigerian model Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina was allegedly spotted in South Africa. This was leading up to the New Year's celebrations.

An X user, @mandlabafo, shared a video of Chichi hugging a group of ladies who cheered her on as she entered the room. This caused many people to be sceptical that the model was, in fact, in Cape Town.

What you need to know about Chidimma's link to Identity fraud

Chidimma's legacy in Mzansi remains tainted, looking at her past of being linked to identity fraud

Home Affairs announced later on that they would revoke Chidimma and her mother's identity documents

They remained adamant that Chidimma is South African, however in a recent interview, Chidimma confirmed that both her parents are Nigerian, causing more controversy.

SA shades Chidimma and the room she was in

Mzansi peeps made shady remarks towards Chidimma Adetshina and the ladies she was with. Some even noted the curtains, saying they looked like they could pass as Nigerian curtains.

@ka_madesi replied

"The room is giving Nigeria."

@Warras_1 asked:

"Isn't she supposed to be arrested as soon as she lands."

@_Omnist_ remarked:

"Lmao lies. She is with SA ladies who live in Nigeria. Stop telling lies."

@Sinathi__ replied:

"Lies, I see Mmeli Khumalo there, and he lives in Nigeria, so this is definitely not South ah."

@ayandajbs stated:

"Don't lie. She is not allowed to enter this country because of her false identity."

@Tshakaza asked:

"There are no curtains like this in RSA."

@lezeka360 said:

"The setting is a Nigerian setting, the curtains are a big giveaway."

Chidimma roasted for new look

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi peeps threw shade at Chidimma Adetshina after she went viral for her interview.

People saw the beauty queen's appearance, saying the environment had negatively affected her looks compared to when she was in South Africa.

