Gogo Skhotheni's alleged files are being discussed online after she was accused of dating a married man

The famous sangoma is reportedly involved with the CEO of RTMC, and netizens' heads were spinning

The jokes were flying online as peeps dissected the alleged couple's relationship

Gogo Skhotheni is rumoured to be having an affair with a married businessman. Images: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Rumour has it that Gogo Skhotheni found herself a wealthy businessman. The problem is, he's apparently married!

Who is Gogo Skhotheni dating?

As tight-lipped as you may be, you will have your day on social media, and Gogo Skhotheni was netizens' latest victim. What a way to start the new year!

The famous sangoma and nightclub owner is rumoured to be dating a Free State businessman and politician named Makhosini Msibi.

Msibi is the CEO of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and, according to Musa Khawula, also owns a funeral parlour in Harrismith.

What makes the revelations spicier is the news that Msibi is already taken by his wife, Connie, with whom he has two daughters.

This comes after Gogo Skhotheni and her baby daddy, Monde Shange, were said to have reconciled after the death of their son:

Here's what netizens said about the Gogo Skhotheni scandal

Mzansi is stunned by the revelations. However, other netizens claimed that some things were starting to make sense:

Mndeni361 was stunned:

"Is this Advocate Makhosini Msibi, the CEO of RMTC? Lord, have mercy."

tweeptruths said:

"From Monde to an old married man."

LadyWhoIsBlack was in disbelief:

"Jooh, I hope it's a lie. The advocate is forever playing happy family mos."

ChrisEcxel102 was shocked:

"Even the sangomas are securing the bag with married men."

cocoaafro posted:

"A sangoma with a funeral parlour director, interesting combo."

iamprescribed commented:

"Could explain the BBL and the new club."

Gogo Skhotheni asked about killing people

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Skhotheni going silent after being asked if she has killed people.

Netizens were shocked by her reaction and believed there was something fishy going on:

bontle_morapedi asked:

"@gogo_skhotheni, on DJ Sbu's podcast, you admitted to killing, having tokoloshes and taking people's spirits and using them. Why are you denying it now?"

Source: Briefly News