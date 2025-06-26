South African actress Ayanda Borotho recently spoke about self-love and knowing when to walk away

Sibongile and The Dlaminis star shared a lengthy message on Instagram, which talks about the importance of not neglecting your needs to please others

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ayanda Borotho's message on self-love

Actress Ayanda Borotho opened up about the importance of putting yourself first.

Source: Instagram

South African actress and author, Ayanda Borotho, had many netizens in their thoughts with her recent message about the power of walking away and self-love.

Earlier, the former Isibaya star, who lost her twin brother in 2024, took to social media to open up about her experiences of being expected to be a source of strength and support for others while battling her own struggles.

In her Instagram post, Borotho spoke about self-love and the importance of not neglecting your own needs just to please others. This was after she celebrated her birthday in January 2025, grieving after she lost her twin brother.

She said:

"I just could no longer abandon the parts of me that needed me the most. The idea of being easier to love meant betraying who I truly am. I abandoned my own needs to fit those of others so I could belong to them. You can happily be a lead character in someone else's story, but it doesn't change the fact that you're not the author."

She further mentioned that she is still learning to allow people to earn the intimate spaces they are occupying in her life and that it is also okay to demote, reposition yourself, and walk away from what no longer serves you.

"You can do it all and do it right it will never be enough for the wrong people. I'm learning to allow people to earn the intimate spaces they occupy in my life. And I'm also learning it's okay to demote, to reposition, redefine. It's okay to walk away from what no longer serves you in the way you deserve. I want to be served by quality. Quality relationships, friendships, engagements. I'm not obsessed with the idea of quantity," she wrote.

Netizens react to Ayanda Borotho's message

Shortly after the message went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

thedivinestyle_ said:

"I read your book and resonated with every chapter. Today, reading this caption, I thought: 'Is this woman living in my brain?' Because it feels like you are holding a pen for my thoughts. You make so much sense."

dr_makhosazana_dlamini commented:

"This resonates so much with the phase I’m in now in my life. I’m no longer shrinking myself for anyone and anything or anyone who threatens my peace, and I reinforce very firm boundaries. Thank you for this reminder. We will keep walking to our lights."

faithtuminadi wrote:

"Bathong Ayanda, your caption is a reminder for one to never forget who they are and their purpose. I’m loving this."

mslillym responded:

"This caption feels like it was a love letter to me."

Netizens reacted to Ayanda Borotho's talk about self-love.

Source: Getty Images

