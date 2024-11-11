Ayanda Borotho revealed that her twin brother, Sandile Ngubane, passed away on Thursday, 7 November 2024

The twin brother died at age 43, and his memorial service and funeral dates will be communicated in due time

The actress acknowledged everyone's messages of comfort during this difficult for the Ngubane family

Thespian and author Ayanda MaNgubane Borotho announced the passing of her twin brother Sandile "Hammer" Ngubane. The 43-year-old died on 7 November after a short illness. His memorial service and funeral details will be shared during the week.

On behalf of her family, Ayanda Borotho took to Instagram and expressed appreciation to all who sent messages of comfort.

''Thank you all for the love and support as I navigate the loss of my twin brother, Sandile. The family appreciates your messages of comfort. Umusa wenu wande.''

Condolences to the Ngubane family

The energy emanating from Ayanda's comments section was sombre but warm. People wrote only the sincerest messages of condolences for Ayanda, who is known for spreading positive messages online.

@ekaya_decor commented:

''Condolences, sisi, we pray God's peace to you & your family🙏''

@lilithamajola wrote:

''Yoh Malume Sandile. My heart is still broken into a million pieces. Who’s gonna call me “Lilly” now? Condolences to you and the family Aunty Ayanda❤️🥹😔''

@kay_ribane added:

''My heartfelt condolences to you and your family, may you find comfort in the Holy Spirit 🙌🏽✨❤️''

@keaboo wrote:

''Find strength in God🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️Condolences, sisi."

@jacintangobese commented:

''Shoooo😢 Condolences to you, Sis 🙏🏻 May God be with you and your family during this difficult time.''

@cookingwithzanele wrote:

''Uxolo😢''

Zizo Tshwete also lost a loved one recently

In more related news, Briefly News reported that entrepreneur and former Miss Teen 2006 Zizo Tshwete is mourning the death of her mother, Reverend Nonceba Beda.

Taking to her social media page, where she occasionally shares preaching clips, the media personality paid tribute to her mother with a sweet video and lengthy caption. She wrote:

"Thank you for one of the most meaningful relationships of my existence - the one between me and the one you trusted to bring me and my siblings into the world, the relationship between me, noMama."

