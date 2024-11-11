A Mzansi woman ditched renting back rooms for a massive dream home in a lovely community

She shared her inspirational journey of building her house from the ground up and showed the process on TikTok

Mzansi praised her success in the comments section, congratulating her for reaching such an incredible milestone

A woman shared a video of her house being built from scratch. Image: @babes.we.garcinia

We all love seeing people achieve their dreams, especially when they’re making major moves like this.

SA woman celebrates new home

A lady who traded renting back rooms for building her dream double-storey house is leaving everyone inspired.

She @babes.we.garcinia shared the stunning milestone with the world via a TikTok video. It shows her brand-new home in a beautiful neighbourhood.

Hard work pays off

The clip was posted on 9 November. The woman takes her followers through her journey of constructing the house from scratch. It’s evident she worked hard to make this dream come true, and she didn’t forget to thank God for the blessing.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers congratulate homeowner

The video has already received over 70k views, with many praising her achievement and resilience.

See some comments below:

@penny asked:

"Hi, congratulations! `can we have a cost breakdown. 🙏"

@LethaboFineFragrancePerfume shared:

"I am renting and paying R3000. Next year it's my last year. I will be buying a second home for my kids."

@PermaThobela mentioned:

"Congratulations are in order dear. I’m stepping into this blessing. 🥰"

@user6760387530193 stated:

"Halalala girl! What a motivation. May the good Lord protect you and save you."

@Phindile wrote:

"God does show off ngabantwana bakhe. Well done sisi."

@user9491478375316 typed:

"You are a very strong woman."

@BusisiweMaseko said:

"Yesss man! 💪The power within. 🔥🔥"

@ĐỗViệtHùng asked:

"Congratulations sisi. 🥰 Well done. Please where is this place please?"

@Dave_RSA added:

"Property or nothing at all! 🤗 There is one thing remaining. 🤗🤗🤗🤗"

