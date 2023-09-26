In a recent TikTok video, a South African woman proudly flaunted her remarkable achievements to the world

She showcased her brand-new car and the house she built herself, capturing the hearts of viewers across Mzansi

The video quickly gained popularity, with people from all walks of life praising her accomplishments

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman shared a video of a brand-new car she bought and the house she built from the ground up. Images: @pinkie_g4

Source: TikTok

A South African woman proudly showcased her incredible achievements of owning a car and building her house.

Woman's video flexes big money moves

TikTok user @pinkie_g4 shared the video on her page, which has gained attraction on social media. The video resonated with viewers across Mzansi, inspiring praise and admiration for her remarkable accomplishments.

The woman's TikTok video shows her determination and hard work. In the video, she stands proudly in front of her house, which took months to build. The young woman built her place from the ground up, highlighting her dedication and resilience that inspired South Africans.

Click here to watch the video.

A young lady flexes her house being built and her brand new car. Images: @pinkie_g4

Source: TikTok

Mzansi cheers the young woman

Mzansi has showered the woman with praise and encouragement, celebrating her accomplishments as a testament to the power of her determination and perseverance. The young woman's hard work has paid off, and people throughout South Africa are impressed by her drive to succeed.

People flocked to the comment section to send the woman congratulatory messages:

@Zikaz said:

"This is uta noba sekuthwani

@Shaz commented:

"Well done this is a good job."

@Mzukwana praised:

"Big up girl."

@Jen said:

"I love this for you babes."

Costa De Prince clapped:

Well done and congratultions sisi wam."

Junior praised:

" I love this, a woman with a beautiful brain. You have brains and beauty."

@ Tsekit said:

"Haval is such a posh car to own, well done on such a major achievement."

@Peonelope:

"We live for content like this."

Woman flaunts stunning new mansion

In a similar story, Briefly News reported how South Africa was buzzing with admiration as a woman showcased her stunning new mansion in a TikTok video.

This inspiring video serves as a symbol of achievement, inspiring others to reach for their own goals.

The footage reveals the breathtaking beauty of her lavish home, earning praise from people throughout the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News