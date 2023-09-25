A daughter surprised her mother with a brand-new Suzuki car, and she recorded the emotional moment on TikTok

The emotional TikTok video is a testament to the special bond between a mother and her daughter

The video has struck a chord with people in Mzansi and beyond, showcasing the power of love and appreciation

Johannesburg woman buys her mother a brand new Suzuki, the sweet moment was captured on video. Images: @lindo_adequate/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young woman from Johannesburg made her mother's dream come true by giving her a new Suzuki car.

Daughter gifts mom car in TikTok video

The daughter, Lindokuhle Zwane, filmed the emotional moment and shared it on TikTok for everyone to see. The young woman decided on a Suzuki car because she knew it was something her mom had always wanted. With great care and secrecy, she arranged the surprise.

The heartwarming video shows Zwane leading her mom to the driveway. When her mother sees the new Suzuki, she can't hold back her tears of happiness. This is the very first car her mum will own. Suzuki is known for its reliability and affordable price. The video is trending on social media, with thousands of people watching and sharing it.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was touched by the heartwarming act

South Africa was deeply moved by the daughter's heartwarming gesture, which resonated with the values of love and family. This act of kindness touched the hearts of many in Mzansi.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Shasha Lekau comment:

"Aww May your pockets never run dry mami."

@Bonnie M shared:

"God bless you.....me I'm taking my parents to vacation, it gonna be their first time outside of province and their first flight ever I can't wait."

@Highly Favoured said:

"Stop chopping onions so early, they are bad for my eyes."

@Kamo Mohlopi was emotional:

"It’s me again, crying with strangers on the internet."

@usenathi sizani said:

"She was so happy for the hamper! oh."

@ZaneleM shared:

"Don’t ask why I am crying with her. Bless you abundantly."

@Shaz

"God bless you, how I wish I could do something for my mom as well."

Daughter buys the car, drives straight to her mom

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who recently purchased a car for herself and drove it home to share the news with her mother, creating a memorable surprise.

The lady's act of independence and accomplishment brought a wave of excitement and joy to their home.

Mzansi peeps loved how the independent hun's mum reacted to seeing her get a brand-new whip.

