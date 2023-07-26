This woman has purchased her first car, and it's a stunning Hyundai Motorsport straight out of the dealership

The lady's purchase brought a wave of excitement as she reached a significant milestone in her life

Mzansi peeps congratulated the woman on her brand-new wheels and sent her praises on the massive achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Woman flexes buying her first car, which is a Hyundai Motorsport. Images: @jasminembalenhle/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A determined woman has purchased her very first car, and it's a powerful Hyundai Motorsport model.

Woman flexes buying a brand-new car.

TikTok user @jasminembalenhle is the proud new owner of a Hyundai Motorsport car. In the video, she showcases the process of her buying her new car. Her family gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion with her, recognizing the hard work and sacrifices she made to reach this achievement. A Hyundai Motorsport has a sleek design, advanced features, and a powerful engine.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi congratulates the woman on her brand-new wheels

People are praising and supporting her as she starts this new journey in her life. Having a car is a big achievement for anyone, and her success is motivating others to go after their dreams without fear.

Mzansi is filled with pride and flocked to the comment section:

@nontomtshali said:

"Congratulations dear."

@Hluly24 commented:

"Congratulations baby."

@lindokuhlenkala said:

"Ladies are doing the most these days. congrats hun."

@Thando commented

"Ladies are winning. Congratulations hun."

@ILoveKamo32 said:

"God is in the neighbourhood."

@Sindi.baraza commented:

"My Highschool maths teacher."

@mthalanenelly said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

@Ayanda commented:

"I saw my favorite car congratulations sisi."

@Zali Ncapayi said:

"Congratulations Hyundai is the best trust me."

@Lungy Nkosie commented:

"Congratulations. Love the song , it's says a lot ,on what God has done."

Woman buys brand new car, drives home to share exciting news with mother, Mzansi moved by emotional reaction

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman recently purchased a car for herself and drove it home to share the news with her mother, creating a memorable surprise.

The lady's act of independence and accomplishment brought a wave of excitement and joy to their home.

Mzansi peeps loved how the independent hun's mum reacted to seeing her get a brand-new whip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News