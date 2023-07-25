A young woman with a passion for technology is unveiling her life as an IT professional in a TikTok video

Through her social media posts, the inspirational hun shared her daily experiences, giving us a glimpse into the exciting world of coding and problem-solving

As a software engineer, she is breaking barriers in a male-dominated field and inspiring others in Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young woman shares a glimpse into her life as a software engineer and how difficult it can be sometimes. Images; @masana.xx/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman is shattering stereotypes and showcasing her journey as a woman in the world of Information Technology.

Young woman unveils glimpse into the world of a software engineer

TikTok user @masana.xx, a software engineer, uploaded a video showcasing her struggles as a person working in IT. The young hun pursued her dream of becoming a software engineer, breaking the gender barriers that have plagued the IT industry. Her social media presence has become a window into her daily life, offering a glimpse of the challenges and triumphs she faces as a woman in IT.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi reacts to young woman's career choice

Through engaging posts, the IT lady shares her experiences, code snippets, and projects, igniting a wave of curiosity among Mzansi's tech-savvy youth. People have reacted with immense support and admiration for her accomplishments.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Malume Chirandu said:

"I maintain code written when I was still in high school."

@M.dot.Tee commented:

"Atleast ChatGPT helps."

@Life said:

"IT BEEEEE LIKE THIS."

@Titilayo Akinjole commented:

"Hewethu, I’m dealing with code from 15-20 years ago."

@Ashlee said:

"I feel you my sister, the joys."

@mg.mogashoa commented:

"This is so funny, I feel you laughing out loud."

@mg.mogashoa commented:

"Lool recreate the whole architecture design it’s how we solve the problem.. otherwise you’ll wait."

Young woman's TikTok video on coding and programming in IT goes viral, impressing Mzansi

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman's TikTok video showcasing her passion for coding and programming in IT, which has taken Mzansi by storm.

Her infectious enthusiasm and informative content have captured viewers' hearts, leaving Mzansi thoroughly impressed.

Briefly News interviewed an IT expert who shed light on the ongoing challenges women encounter in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News