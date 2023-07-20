A young woman's TikTok video showcasing her passion for coding and programming in IT has taken Mzansi by storm

Her infectious enthusiasm and informative content have captured viewers' hearts, leaving Mzansi thoroughly impressed

Briefly News recently interviewed an IT expert who shed light on the ongoing challenges women encounter in the industry

Young woman educates online community with informative videos as she studies IT. Images: @qhawemazaleni/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young girl's decision to embark on a career in IT, with a special focus on coding and programming, has piqued everyone's curiosity.

Mzansi's young IT star lights up with coding passion

With a genuine love for technology, TikTok user @qhawemazaleni is capturing hearts and minds as she delves into the world of coding. In the video she immerses herself in the realm of coding, she displays an uncanny ability to grasp complex algorithms and apply them creatively. Her passion for turning lines of code into captivating software and applications is evident in her innovative projects and endeavours.

Watch the video below:

Lack of transformation in the IT industry

Women in the IT sector continue to face numerous challenges. One major issue is the gender gap, with a significant underrepresentation of women in technical roles and leadership positions. Stereotypes and biases can hinder their career growth and advancement.

IT expert Pearlcy Mlimo spoke to Briefly News in an exclusive comment and says:

"Being a woman in a male-dominated industry is tough. You have to work extra hard to show your skills, more than men do. Much still needs to be done to change that but we will get there."

As a women in IT Mlimo loves what she does and says:

"What I enjoy mostly is the technology evolution and how it’s for ever changing to make life better, simplifying work processes in all industries, from food, medical, education, you name it."

Mzansi reacts to young woman's career choice

Despite the challenges in the industry, young women like @qhawemazaleni is defying the odds and has already garnered attention from IT enthusiasts and professionals. She embraced the opportunity to learn and grow with each new challenge, consistently pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations.

Peeps flooded the comment section with praise:

@IBM said:

"You got this! "

@Koki commented:

"Good luck on your journey, I was you 12 years ago. Greatest decision I ever made."

@Tinodana Mugwazo said:

"I'm also doin the same course....im on day 43 now, keep pushing hey its worth it."

@My | Ankel commented:

"I dropped out on day 50. I Will start a fresh."

@Ferdie.dev said:

"You picked a great course! 100 Days of code by Dr Angela Yu is a great course. I took it 2yrs ago and loved it!"

@Hahalima_ commented:

"Thanks for this I will join too!"

@SAZ said:

"Keep going you got this."

