Thobeka Ntshangase company MyFleet Tracker has hit a significant milestone, landing 10 000 subscribers in 2 years

Ntshangase is the first 100% black-owned tracking and fleet management company in South Africa, with footprints across the country

Peeps across Mzansi congratulated the young woman for achieving such a significant milestone in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Thobeka Ntshangase, the owner of MyFleet Tracker, celebrates landing 10,000 subscribers in a space of 2 years. Images: Thobeka Ntshangase/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Thobeka Ntshangase has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with her 100% female-owned asset-tracking startup, My Fleet Tracker.

Thobeka Ntshangase, owner of MyFleet Tracker, celebrates 10,000 subscribers.

The budding entrepreneur's achievement was celebrated in a tweet by Kasi Economy. Ntshangase company is only operating for two years, but the innovative venture has surpassed 10,000 active subscribers. This is a testament to her determination and dedication. My Fleet Tracker is revolutionising the asset-tracking industry with its cutting-edge technology and impeccable stolen vehicle recovery services.

See the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens celebrate young CEO's achievement

Ntshangase and her team are determined to maintain their trajectory of success. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for innovation, this female-led startup is set to redefine the asset-tracking landscape, one subscriber at a time.

Peeps praised the young woman for her achievement:

@Myfleet said:

"Thank you for always sharing our story. From day one you've been with us along the journey. "

@Adambrv commented:

"She is sooo beautiful. Loads of love and support from Tanzania."

@IamLungile_ said:

"Her being black is not a competitive edge.What value foes her company offer? Is she cheaper, more reliable?"

@wholesomeNDG

"Need a new tracking company will definitely bookmark this."

@Deon said:

·"Very good."

@sinut69 commented:

·"Awesome."

@JosephMinaar said:

·"Where is this company based."

@Shadrack commented:

"Well done"

@Lula Mwape

"Absolutely, that's awesome."

Passionate dumpling entrepreneur makes heritage food accessible, creating waves in Mzansi.

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about Metse Thebe, a 44-year-old culinary genius making waves in Cosmo City in Johannesburg.

Her idea of making dumplings has become a fully-fledged business that has Mzansi impressed by her innovative idea.

Thebe spoke about her dreams of making dumplings more accessible to people throughout South Africa. The idea was to create a traditional staple available to everyone who wanted them but did not know to make them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News