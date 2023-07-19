A woman has graduated with a Masters's degree in Mining Engineering, marking a significant milestone in her career journey

With determination and dedication, she successfully completed her studies, breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field

Mzansi was impressed by her remarkable achievement and praised her for choosing a career in mining

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman achieves remarkable achievement by graduating with her master's in engineering. Images: @Miss_T_Zulu/TIikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman has graduated with a Masters's degree in Mining Engineering, marking a significant milestone in her educational journey.

Young lady graduates with her Master's in mining engineering

TikTok user @Miss_T_Zulu posted a video of her graduating and showcasing all the qualifications she now has under her belt. She successfully completed her studies with determination and hard work, inspiring many with her dedication to pursuing higher education. Her graduation represents a personal accomplishment and a symbol of breaking barriers and defying stereotypes in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The mining industry still needs a radical transformation in gender equality

The mining sector needs transformation in gender roles. In an exclusive comment for Briefly News, Women in Mining South Africa chairperson Raksha Naidoo says:

"The rate may not be as quick as we would all like, but we definitely see more women joining the industry every year. Data from the Minerals Council of South Africa shows that between Apr-June 2022 - 18% off employees at mining operations were female. Compared to the same period this year, which has now increased to 25%. "

Mzansi applauds the young lady on her remarkable achievement

This educated lady is aiming to break the narrative in the mining sector. With her Master's degree, the woman's achievement resonated with many who applauded her determination and perseverance. Her success inspires others, showing that any goal can be accomplished with dedication and a belief in oneself.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to congratulate her:

@Wela_SA said:

"Women in STEM."

@Clement Mashupye commented:

"Crying in Engineering."

@Moyahabo said:

"Yes! Yes! "

@Stefanie commented:

"That’s awesome!! Congrats ! What’s next?"

@Lungah said:

"Beauty with brains."

@Sherby Sherbert commented:

"Start your own mining engineering consulting firm it will pay more while you pursue PhD."

A trailblazing engineer gives Mzansi a glimpse of life in the mines with stunning mining industry photos

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about an exceptional engineer who has taken Mzansi by storm, offering a rare glimpse into the fascinating mining world.

She looks into life's daily challenges and triumphs in the mines through a series of photos.

Mzansi was impressed by this engineer's journey, which sheds light on women's vital role in the traditionally male-dominated mining industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News