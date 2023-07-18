Miss World SA 2023 Quarter Finalist fearlessly empowers youth by directly addressing societal challenges head-on

With a strong commitment to making a difference, she tackles societal issues through skill development programmes

Briefly News had a chat with Precious Mabaso, and she spoke about the importance of issues relating to the youth

Miss World South Africa 2023 quarter-finalist Precious Mabaso, at just 26 years old, is a remarkable model, philanthropist, youth advocate, and inspirational speaker.

Young activist has a strong passion for youth empowerment

With a deep concern for the rising issues of teenage pregnancy, mental health challenges, and alcohol and drug abuse among the youth, she felt compelled to take action and be a beacon of hope and light.

Mabaso says:

"I am a firm believer in the quote “Be the change you wish to see in the world” by Mohammed Gandi. I then started approaching schools and correctional service facilities asking for an opportunity to host programs that tackle these issues and this lead me to impacting over 10 000 lives of young people. "

The 26-year-old attributes her passion for helping disadvantaged people to her greatest inspiration and role model, her mother. She has adopted this mindset as her lifestyle, making it her mission to impact society positively.

Miss World SA quarter-finalist aims to tackle youth unemployment

As a Miss World SA quarter-finalist and aspiring winner she aims to tackle major societal problems facing the country.

"My aim is to tackle 3 things, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse and unemployment. I plan to host skill development programs and self empowerment workshops especially in impoverished areas (townships). This is to help the youth to better equip themselves and be able to flourish in different economic sectors."

For Mabaso, empowering the youth is synonymous with securing the nation's future. She believes that a willing heart is the most important element in helping others, as it attracts the right resources to channel towards positive change.

"My future plans are to ensure the betterment of our economy, that is our future as a nation, what better way to do it than to empower our youth who happen to be our future leaders, into becoming unstoppable, incorruptible, courageous and fearless leaders. In this way I know our future is secure."

Her dedication doesn't stop there. This month, she will visit several schools to host programs addressing teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, and mental health issues.

"In this month I’ll be visiting several schools to host my programs that deal with teenage pregnancy substance abuse and mental health issues. I will also be hosting what I call “restaurant experience” at an orphanage in Alexandra, where I partner with Spur - Mall Of Africa to give the children a restaurant experience as many of them never had a chance to go to a restaurant. "

With her determination and passion, Mabaso is a true inspiration, showcasing how one individual can make a significant difference in the lives of others. As a young leader, she sets a shining example for the youth, empowering them to become fearless, incorruptible, and unstoppable future leaders.

