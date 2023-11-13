A SAPS officer wowed South Africans with a video montage taken on her graduation day at Unisa

The TikTok post racked up thousands of views and showed the woman in her police uniform with academic regalia on top

The online community showered her with congratulations for bagging her second degree while holding down a job

A TikTok storm erupted as a dedicated SAPS officer showcased her academic achievement.

She revealed she completed her second degree and posted her graduation day look.

Video of educated cop trends

In the TikTok video posted on 27 November, her SAPS uniform peeked out from under the gown. The clip shared by @naremautjane created a buzz and amassed an impressive 226K views.

Cop rocks graduation outfit

This cop didn't just earn a degree, she slayed graduation day while honouring her noble profession.

She confidently rocked her SAPS uniform beneath the gown with two qualification belts gracefully draped over her shoulders.

See the post below:

TikTok users cheer for cop

Mzansi netizens erupted in cheers, celebrating her academic milestone and her commitment to education while serving in the police force.

They flooded the comments with congratulations, praising her for breaking stereotypes and motivating others to balance work with tertiary studies.

See some comments below:

@mag00590 said:

"I saw these pictures on Unisa's website last year. Congrats. I believe she was said to be a detective."

@hangwi.r commented:

"Belts are a flex ke sana. I love this. Congratulations"

@ultimate_dependability mentioned:

"Madam law enforcer, first line defender, impartial public servant, officer of the law and under oath."

@booom829 posted

"Well done girl, keep on studying."

@musa_kayc shared:

"Am joining the force soon. I also have honours in criminal law."

@thandiwesibongile wrote:

"Congratulations, girl, keep pushing."

@user7709724907815 added:

"You have raised your family's flag high again. Beauty plus profession plus education equals success. You are a star. ⭐️"

@keitutsebe stated:

"Armed and educated."

SA woman graduates from academy as police officer

