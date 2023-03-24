A beautiful woman who stays in Johannesburg just obtained her Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting

The intelligent lady studied at the Institute of Accounting Science, where she bagged her second qualification

The recent graduate said the journey was intense, but she would not change it for anything

Johannesburg woman shares the inspirational journey to getting her second degree. Images: Lauren Borman/Instagram

Source: Instagram

If perseverance were a person, Lauren Borman would be it. The Johannesburg lady shared an inspirational post on LinkedIn after graduating with a Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting.

The course was a year long and took Borman three years to finish.

The intelligent woman said the journey was complex and intense. She described the road to obtaining her qualification as a rollercoaster ride.

Borman said:

"This entire journey has taught me resilience, patience and gratitude in more ways than I could ever ask for."

Lauren Borman gets a second qualification after three years. Images: LinkedIn/Lauren Borman

Source: UGC

Netizens inspired by woman's journey to achieving her goal

People were impressed by the qualified accountant's path to obtaining her degree. Her timeline was filled with congratulatory messages, especially going through this during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the comments:

Lebohang Kgapu Makua said:

"Congratulations. I am sooo proud of you!!! Keep on pushing the boundaries, block out the noises, protect your talents at all cost and focus on your goals. Know that not everyone will understand your intensity but never ever tone it down for anyone. If anything, find spaces that will appreciate you for wanting more."

Thabo Segoe commented:

"Well deserved. I know how hard you've worked. Congratulations."

Simphiwe Zulu said:

"Congratulations Lauren!"

Ephantus Karinga said:

"Good luck."

Daniel Johansson said:

"Congratulations Lauren."

