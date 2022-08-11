Mme Christina Rangwato female Limpopo taxi owner and driver who once wanted to be a medical doctor

Speaking to Tzaneen Voice, Christina explained how she lost a job at a driving school which led to her driving taxis

She now owns four taxis of her own and her inspirational story had many taking to the comment section to celebrate her

A woman by the name of Mme Christina Rangwato from Kgapane, in the Greater Letaba Municipality of Limpopo is a taxi driver and owner. Her story has left many feeling inspired.

A woman who stands out in a crowd, a pioneer and trailblazer, is Mme Christina Rangwato from Kgapane, in the Greater Letaba Municipality. Image: Getty Images

Unfortunately, we do not all get to follow our dreams due to a number of circumstances. However, just like Christina, we all need to remember that our journey does not stop there.

Speaking to Tzaneen Voice, the female taxi driver and owner shared her story. Christina explained that she always wanted to be a doctor but couldn’t as her parents never had the money to send her to university.

Despite her childhood dreams being crushed due to financial restrictions, Christina refused to sit back and amount to nothing. So, she started teaching driving at a driving school but it, unfortunately, closed down. She then used those skills to drive taxis and is now the proud owner of four of her own.

“I was a driving instructor at a certain driving school and the company closed down. I knew I had to do something with my knowledge and expertise when I lost that job. I had been in that space for six long years and had people who I had taught how to drive owning their taxis.

“I asked for a job from one of them who reluctantly gave me a chance to be a driver of one of his taxis. In a short space of time, I had earned the love of my co-workers and the taxi organization BUTA promoted me to an executive position as a treasurer. From that point on, I knew that I was destined for greater things.”

The publication shared Christina’s story on Facebook:

The people of Mzansi shower the inspiring woman with praise:

Mokgale Joy said:

“Congratulations to her Sister Boss. Christine Rangwato... She drove taxis when it was not fashionable for a woman to drive a taxi... Tzaneen to phalaborwa the road that even man would say No to go to... But she made it through those difficult times. She deserves more recognition from the Association itself Buta is what it is because of women like her. Her character and her leadership skills say it. Those who know her will tell you... DR CHRISTINE RANGWATO... WELL DESERVING. ”

Adriaan Vorster said:

“Gooi hom mamma. Teach these men to stop driving like hooligans and respect their passenger’s safety.”

Otto Malepe said:

“We need more Woman like her to usurp this industry by all means. ”

Damaris Medingoane said:

“Well done ma, you made it. You are a good motivation to us.”

