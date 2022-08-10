A selfless and good-natured woman bought a toy for a waitress' son at a local Mugg & Bean after the waiter showed interest

A kind woman with her son bought a friendly waitress' son this plush dinosaur teddy.

Source: Facebook

In a soul-stirring act of kindness, a sympathetic and understanding woman bought a dinosaur toy for a waitress' son at a Mugg & Bean restaurant.

Michelle van Dyk had recently bought her son a plush dinosaur that he took with him when he went out with his mother.

In the Facebook post, the happy pair went out to Mugg & Bean, and Michelle started to chat with one of the friendly waiters. The waiter expressed interest in the little child's dinosaur teddy because her son likes them too, but she was dismayed when she heard the price:

"So I told her... and I could see on her face that she would not be in a position to spend money on this toy... but if she could, she would've bought her son one too."

Michelle and her son then left the restaurant, but in a moving display of compassion and empathy, she returned with her little boy, went to the store where she got it for him, and bought another for the waitress' son. It was the last one left and the moment was perfectly described by Michelle herself:

"They called the waitress to the front... her face when she saw us with another dinosaur... words cannot express. We're all left in tears."

The reactions were touching as well, with many congratulating the good nature of the woman and expressing joy for the waiter:

Ilse Botha said:

"Wow thank you for such good-hearted people like you in this world. Be blessed "

Bennanta Bresler Lock commented:

"Awww thank you for making a little boy happy... You will be blessed"

Jennifer-anne Meiring mentioned:

"Awesome. Yeah with increase person cant even afford to toys etc now"

Mbuso Ncube said:

"Life is all about giving and supporting each other wherever possible. Thanks for your gift to that child you have never even met in your life"

