Kaizer Chiefs are in the market seeking for a new coach after the club decided to part ways with Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Kaze and Ben Youssef both thought they could retain their role as co-coaches of the Glamour Boys ahead of next season, but the club opted not to extend their contracts and show them the exit doors.

The two foreign coaches sealed a third-place finish for Amakhosi in the just-concluded Betway Premiership season, which means they would be participating in the CAF Confederation Cup and the MTN8 tournaments next campaign.

The Burudian tactician and the Tunisian coach had it rough in the beginning of the second half of the season but were able to guide the club to a good finish in the league, but they ended the season trophyless after winning the Nedbank Cup under Nasreddine Nabi last term.

Coaches suggest for Kaizer Chiefs

A Mamelodi Sundowns fan who is also a football analyst, Themba Modise while speaking with Briefly News dropped names of coaches Kaizer Chiefs can consider as potential candidates for their vacant managerial position.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Kaizer Chiefs have not been consistent in keeping coaches in years, but I think they need to work towards stability in that aspect and make a good choice in the summer transfer window before the new season kicks off," he said.

"There are several good coaches out there who can bring back the old glory and make them a big competition in the Betway Premiership once again.

"One of them is Benni McCarthy, I know he played for Orlando Pirates, but in his recent comment you would decode that he's ready to take up Kaizer Chiefs coaching role if called upon.

"He has experience in the PSL, and also from abroad having worked with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, and now he's a national team coach.

"As much as I don't want big success for Kaizer Chiefs as a bitter rival, I have to be objective with this, Pitso Mosimane and Bradley Carnell are other options they can go for, and they should give them time to work on the team and bring stability."

Source: Briefly News