Philadelphia Union have officially announced the departure of head coach Bradley Carnell following a disappointing start to the new season.

The 49-year-old, who won the Major League Soccer Coach of the Year award last season after leading the club to the MLS Supporters’ Shield, leaves the side after a poor run of form. Union managed to collect just seven points from their opening 15 matches this campaign.

The former Kaizer Chiefs left-back departs after the club decided to make a change in the dugout amid their struggles.

“On behalf of the Philadelphia Union organization, I want to thank Bradley for his dedication and commitment to the club during his time here,” said Philadelphia Union principal owner Jay Sugarman.

“He brought professionalism and passion to his role, and we appreciate everything he has contributed to the team and the organization. We are confident that he will find success in his future coaching endeavors.”

Carnell also shared an emotional farewell message to the club, players and supporters.

“I want to thank the fans, the players, the staff, and everyone involved with this club for the support and commitment during my time here,” Carnell told the club’s media department.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished together and grateful for the relationships and memories we built along the way.

“To my staff and especially the players, thank you for your hard work and dedication through both the highs and the challenges — you inspired me every day and I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of this team.”

Source: Briefly News