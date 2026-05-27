Stellenbosch FC have confirmed that Bafana Bafana defender Thabo Moloisane will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season and he's set to join Kaizer Chiefs ahead of next season.

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The 27-year-old centre-back has been an influential figure for the Cape Winelands outfit since arriving from Maritzburg United in 2023, going on to make 115 appearances in all competitions over three seasons.

During his time at the club, Moloisane played a major role in Stellenbosch winning the Carling Knockout — the first major trophy in the club’s history — while also helping the side qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup on two occasions and reach consecutive MTN8 finals.

“Stellenbosch FC can confirm that the Club and Thabo Moloisane will part ways at the end of the season upon the expiration of the player’s contract,” the club said in a statement.

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“Moloisane has informed Stellenbosch FC of his intention to leave the Club upon the expiry of his contract after spending the last three seasons in the Cape Winelands.

“The 27-year-old joined the Maroons from Maritzburg United in 2023 and made 115 appearances across all competitions, helping the team win the Carling Knockout, reach back-to-back MTN8 finals, and qualify twice for the CAF Confederation Cup.

“During his spell with the Maroons, Moloisane emerged as one of the standout defenders in South African football and earned five caps for Bafana Bafana, while also receiving a nomination for the 2024/25 Betway Premiership Defender of the Season award.

“He departs with the Club’s gratitude and appreciation for his leadership and service over the past three seasons.”

Moloisane has been heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, with reports suggesting an agreement in principle has already been reached between the two parties.

Despite earning five international caps, the defender was left out of Hugo Broos’ preliminary 32-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He did, however, feature three times for South Africa during the 2024 COSAFA Cup.

Source: Briefly News