A TikTok post by South African account Deal Drop SA has revealed a range of Woolworths discounts, shared on 26 May 2026, covering food, cleaning products, and household staples across several categories.

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Photos showing some of the Woolies' deals. Images: Deal Drop SA

Source: TikTok

Shoppers looking to stretch their rands at Woolies have some deals to work with this week. The TikTok post showed savings on everything from free-range chicken to Lindt chocolates, with prices that caught the attention of thousands online.

What’s on sale at Woolworths

On the food side, free-range whole chicken is now R54.99 per kg, saving shoppers R10 per kg. Canned shredded tuna is going for any 4 for R100, while everyday pasta is available at any 4 for R70. Farmer’s Crisps in assorted flavours are also on a buy-any-4-for-R70 deal. For the sweet tooth, Lindt Choco Wafer bags are now R119.99, saving R40 off the regular price. Woolworths’ Peanut and Raisin Brittle snack bars are marked down to R14.99 each.

On the household side, W.Lab dishwash liquid is on a buy-2-for-R48 deal for My Difference members, and any 2 for R50 for all customers. W.Lab All Purpose Cream Cleaner is buy-2-for-R46 for members. Handy Andy cream cleaners are now R24.99, saving R5. Finish Classic dishwasher powder 1kg is R85.99, while the W.Lab Auto Dishwasher Powder is reduced to clear at R67.49. Canola and Extra Virgin Olive Oil are on a buy-2-for-R140 deal, or R59.99 each, saving R27.

Not everyone was convinced the savings were worth the trip. Social media users pointed out that even Woolworths specials remain out of reach for many South African families still battling high food prices.

See the TikTok post here:

More about Woolies prices

A Cape Town woman found miniature Woolworths products being sold as Christmas tree ornaments in a store.

A South African content creator shared a TikTok video on 26 May 2026 showing what R3,456 buys a family of four at Woolworths.

A TikTok video showing the price of Woolworths hot chocolate drinks left many South Africans surprised, but not for the usual reason.

Source: Briefly News