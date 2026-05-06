A TikTok video showing the price of Woolworths hot chocolate drinks left many South Africans surprised, but not for the usual reason

Instead of outrage, the reaction was shock at how affordable the drinks seemed, especially for a premium retailer

The moment sparked conversations about value, winter treats, and changing expectations around Woolworths pricing

Woolworths is not usually the place people expect to find budget-friendly treats, which is why one recent video caught so many by surprise.

The visual showcased instant hot chocolate flavoured drinks from Woolworths. Image: @sirkeagan

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @sirkeagan on 30 April 2026 showed Woolworths hot chocolate drinks, surprising many with their price. A South African man has sparked widespread reactions online after revealing the price of hot chocolate drinks at Woolworths. In a short video, he showcased the beverages, but it was the price tag of R106.

For many South Africans, Woolworths is known for its premium pricing, so the idea of getting a warm drink for such a low cost came as a surprise. Social media users flooded the comments section, with some questioning whether the price was accurate, while others said it made them want to try it for themselves.

The drinks, including the Pistachio and White Chocolate flavour, are part of Woolworths’ seasonal winter offerings. Designed as a comforting treat for colder days, the beverages combine indulgent flavours with convenience, making them appealing to shoppers looking for something warm and affordable.

Is Woolworths considered expensive?

Woolworths is usually seen as the most expensive place to shop for groceries in South Africa, typically sitting at a higher price point than Checkers, Pick n Pay, or Shoprite. Even though the prices are steeper, a lot of people feel it's worth it because the quality of their fresh produce, specialty items, and ready-made meals is consistently top-tier.

As temperatures begin to drop, hot drinks become a popular choice, and retailers often introduce limited-time options to attract customers. In this case, the unexpected pricing has added an extra layer of interest, drawing attention beyond just the product itself.

The viral moment shared by user @sirkeagan highlights how pricing can shape public perception. In a time where many consumers are feeling the pressure of rising costs, even small, affordable items can generate excitement, especially when they come from brands typically associated with higher prices.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi was stunned at the price

Jannah shared:

“I said both until you zoomed out and showed the prices 😭💔.”

Kedibone Magengenene reacted:

“R106 for 450g? I’m definitely trying Milo.”

Brendon suggested:

“They should make sachets so we don’t have to commit to a whole tin. 😂”

Abdul Abdoola added:

“Checkers has better ones for cheaper.”

Sip_of_tee2 said:

“Neither, not at that price.”

Username046460864210058 commented:

“I want to taste it before buying a whole tin 👀.”

Wayne_20 joked:

“Calling my bank manager as we speak. 🤣”

Elixir reacted:

“Woolworths needs to chill 😂 my bank balance said no.”

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Source: Briefly News