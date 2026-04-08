Woolworths partnered with Curro Century City to introduce cashless tuckshops in private schools

The tuckshop aims to promote healthy eating choices for learners through innovative purchasing options

Social media reactions revealed mixed feelings about the new tuckshop initiative and its implications for school culture

South Africans expressed their opinion about the Woolworths tuckshop. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

A picture showing one of Woolworths' tuckshops on a school premises ignited a conversation on social media platforms months after Curro Century City announced that it would be developing the cashless initiative with the retail giant.

The announcement initially came as an email to parents, which read that doors would open on 29 January 2026, and their children could either purchase items with bank cards or place orders via the Karri App.

X user @Nigel_Mang shared a picture of the black shipping container that featured the bold letters of the company's name on his account, and wrote:

"Woolworths is moving into the private school tuckshop space."

Take a look at the X picture posted below:

A shipping container serves as the structure for the Woolworths tuckshop. Image: @Nigel_Mang

Source: Twitter

According to BusinessTech, Woolworths first partnered with Springfield Convent in Wynberg, Cape Town, in 2023. Curro Century City was the second private school to enter a partnership.

South Africans comment on Woolworths tuckshop

Local social media users were divided in the comment section as they shared their thoughts with the online community.

@1RadioFan shared their opinion, writing:

"The peer pressure kids will feel."

@MabongaTapiwa also stated their opinion to the public:

"This will ultimately fail because of prices. They are too expensive to be in this space."

@VendaEmpire agreed with the partnership:

"As they should. Most parents don’t think twice about a healthy diet for their children. This is a discretionary service in any case."

@Itsthebuckman added under the post:

"It's either good innovation or their targets have got way out of hand, and they need to milk every cent out of people."

@iamOmega_sa said to social media users:

"I think if I were rich, I would prefer my kid to buy from a Woolworths tuckshop. I need a healthy kid that can function perfectly for eight hours straight, not a bunny chow, gwinya, or kota-eating child during school hours."

@MrGanca explained in the comments:

"I mean, it's really cool, but I wouldn't want this at my kids' school, personally. The tuckshop should be a protected space free from an entity like this."

3 Other stories about the Woolworths tuckshop

In another article, Briefly News reported that a video showcased Woolworths at Curro, its set-up mimicking a café-like environment, highlighting the variety of food available to learners and staff members.

reported that a video showcased Woolworths at Curro, its set-up mimicking a café-like environment, highlighting the variety of food available to learners and staff members. A man's TikTok video sparked laughter when he shared his humorous reaction to Curro Century City's newly announced Woolworths tuckshop. Reactions ranged from amusement to broader conversations about school culture.

A local social media coach shared her expert opinion on the partnership between Woolworths and the private school, noting that it was a strategic marketing move for both the school and the retailer.

Source: Briefly News