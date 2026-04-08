“The Peer Pressure Kids Will Feel”: Picture of Woolworths’ Tuckshop Ignites Fiery Conversation
- Woolworths partnered with Curro Century City to introduce cashless tuckshops in private schools
- The tuckshop aims to promote healthy eating choices for learners through innovative purchasing options
- Social media reactions revealed mixed feelings about the new tuckshop initiative and its implications for school culture
A picture showing one of Woolworths' tuckshops on a school premises ignited a conversation on social media platforms months after Curro Century City announced that it would be developing the cashless initiative with the retail giant.
The announcement initially came as an email to parents, which read that doors would open on 29 January 2026, and their children could either purchase items with bank cards or place orders via the Karri App.
X user @Nigel_Mang shared a picture of the black shipping container that featured the bold letters of the company's name on his account, and wrote:
"Woolworths is moving into the private school tuckshop space."
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According to BusinessTech, Woolworths first partnered with Springfield Convent in Wynberg, Cape Town, in 2023. Curro Century City was the second private school to enter a partnership.
South Africans comment on Woolworths tuckshop
Local social media users were divided in the comment section as they shared their thoughts with the online community.
@1RadioFan shared their opinion, writing:
"The peer pressure kids will feel."
@MabongaTapiwa also stated their opinion to the public:
"This will ultimately fail because of prices. They are too expensive to be in this space."
@VendaEmpire agreed with the partnership:
"As they should. Most parents don’t think twice about a healthy diet for their children. This is a discretionary service in any case."
@Itsthebuckman added under the post:
"It's either good innovation or their targets have got way out of hand, and they need to milk every cent out of people."
@iamOmega_sa said to social media users:
"I think if I were rich, I would prefer my kid to buy from a Woolworths tuckshop. I need a healthy kid that can function perfectly for eight hours straight, not a bunny chow, gwinya, or kota-eating child during school hours."
@MrGanca explained in the comments:
"I mean, it's really cool, but I wouldn't want this at my kids' school, personally. The tuckshop should be a protected space free from an entity like this."
3 Other stories about the Woolworths tuckshop
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a video showcased Woolworths at Curro, its set-up mimicking a café-like environment, highlighting the variety of food available to learners and staff members.
- A man's TikTok video sparked laughter when he shared his humorous reaction to Curro Century City's newly announced Woolworths tuckshop. Reactions ranged from amusement to broader conversations about school culture.
- A local social media coach shared her expert opinion on the partnership between Woolworths and the private school, noting that it was a strategic marketing move for both the school and the retailer.
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Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za