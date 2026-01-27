A local social media coach shared her expert take on the new partnership between a Cape Town private and one of the country's most popular high-end retailers

The clip, shared on TikTok, highlights how the collaboration serves as a strategic marketing move for both the school and the retailer

Social media users reacted with a mix of emotions, with many raising concerns over the potential cost of lunch items for the students

A video showed a social media coach detailing the various benefits of the school's new lunch pilot program, attracting the attention of many viewers. image: Magriet Groenewald

The decision by a top private school, Curro Century City, to revamp its tuckshop services by partnering with Woolworths sparked a massive conversation about brand strategy.

The insightful analysis was shared on January 26 2026, by TikTok user @magrietgroenewald, who broke down the business logic behind the pilot program.

Magriet said she believed that the partnership is a win-win situation because Curro will get to leverage the massive brand authority associated with the Woolworths brand. She pointed out that since the food brand was arguably stronger in South Africa, the move would elevate the school’s status by association.

Leveraging authority and long-term loyalty

From the retailer's perspective, the woman explained that while the daily financial gain from a captive audience is great, the real prize is psychological. TikTok user @magrietgroenewald said that by becoming a staple in a child’s daily educational life, the brand ensures these learners grow up with a deep sense of trust and loyalty that lasts into adulthood. The entrepreneur viewed this as a clever move from both ends, especially since it offers a healthier alternative to standard school fare. While personal opinions are divided due to nostalgia for traditional lunches, she argued that marketing is often about quiet, strategic moves that integrate into daily life.

SA reacts to Woolworths and Curro partnership

The clip gained significant attention, with social media users sharing diverse views in the comments. Many viewers were worried about the price of bread, wondering who would pay for sandwiches ranging from R40 to R70. Others congratulated the two brands on their partnerships, saying it was a win-win situation for both. One viewer jokingly wondered how competitors like Checkers would react to the news.

The woman's post led to some social media users expressing concern over the high price points of the food items being offered to the students. Image: Magriet Groenewald

User @Financial freedom asked:

"Yes, what about price, though? Like, who's paying R40 for one sandwich?"

User @Cathy commented:

"No, you’ve got it all wrong. Woolworths is struggling with Checkers taking the market share. They are trying to be more innovative, and this is a way to monopolise the buying in the schools, if it’s even true."

User @Nicolas Callegari 🇿🇦 teased:

"They're going to absolutely love their R70 toasted cheese sarmies and R50 coffees 🤣."

User @Just Skye joked:

"The way I’d sell my soul to be a fly on the wall when Checkers got that news😅."

User @Allison Cournoyer said:

"Well done to both brands, very clever💯."

User @Sel commented:

"I hope Curro gets these kids jobs in this economy and is not just sucking money out of the fee payers. I pray."

