Kenyan athletics icon Eliud Kipchoge touched down in Cape Town ahead of his historic first marathon race on African soil

Thousands of runners are expected to flood the Mother City as the marathon continues its push for global major status

Organisers believe Kipchoge’s involvement could elevate African road running onto the world stage

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The 2026 edition of the Cape Town Marathon is set to take place this Sunday, 24 May, with one of the world’s greatest runners already having arrived in South Africa.

Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge arrived in South Africa for the Cape Town Marathon. Image: Jeremy Ng

Source: Getty Images

The race will be without several elite runners after some withdrawals for various reasons. However, former world record-holder and Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge has jetted into the country ahead of the highly anticipated event.

Kipchoge is a double Olympic champion and former marathon world record-holder. This weekend’s race will mark his first official marathon on African soil.

Eliud Kipchoge excited ahead of the race

Speaking after his arrival, the Kenyan star expressed his excitement ahead of the race.

“Africa is where my journey as a runner began, and where the foundation of my success is deeply rooted.

“To race my first marathon in Africa holds deep meaning for me, and I cannot wait.”

Kipchoge said his goal is to help grow the Cape Town Marathon into an event featuring 60,000 participants.

“I also want to help it become a major. I’m rooting for it. I’m pushing for it.”

As seen in the post below:

Cape Town Marathon eyes major status

Cape Town Marathon organisers believe Kipchoge’s presence is a major moment for the future of distance running in Africa. They said the legendary athlete’s achievements and global reputation have strengthened the marathon’s ambitions of becoming the continent’s first Abbott World Marathon Major.

Organiser Clark Gardner said Kipchoge’s visit is not only about celebrating one of the sport’s greatest runners, but also recognising the inspiration he has provided. Gardner added that the Kenyan icon’s success helped open doors for Africa’s push to secure its first major marathon status.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also welcomed Kipchoge to the Mother City and said it was an honour to host the Kenyan marathon legend for his first-ever race in Africa.

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya runs during the 2025 Sydney Marathon on August 31, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. Image: Jeremy Ng

Source: Getty Images

Around 27,000 runners are expected to take part in this year’s edition, with athletes chasing top honours across multiple categories. Winners will earn automatic qualification for the Abbott World Marathon Majors Marathon Tours & Travel Age Group World Championship, while a total prize purse of R3.5 million is also on offer.

See the post on X below:

The race was initially scheduled to take place in October 2025, but it was cancelled due to poor weather conditions. To ease the disappointment, title sponsor Sanlam offered all 2025 entrants a complimentary entry into either the 2026 or 2027 marathon.

Gerda Steyn to earn millions

Briefly News previously reported that Gerda Steyn, the reigning Two Oceans Marathon winner, will be buoyed by her historic victory in April 2026 as she turns her focus to the Comrades Marathon in June 2026.

The 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon has been confirmed at an official distance of 85.777km and will take place on Sunday, 14 June

Source: Briefly News