GAUTENG - Papa Penny is officially the newest member of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

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Papa Penny has officially joined the Afrika Mayibuye Movement after leaving the MK Party. Image: @zoomafrika1

Source: Twitter

The popular musician, who is also known as Eric Gezani Kobane, was unveiled as a member of the party by the leader, Floyd Shivambu, on 20 May 2026.

Papa Penny, a former Member of Parliament for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, officially resigned from the party and his seat in the National Assembly on 15 May 2026. In his official resignation letter, he cited internal party conflicts.

Shivambu says Papa Penny will play important role

Speaking at a press conference at the Protea Hotel Wanderers in Sandton, Johannesburg, Shivambu stated that Papa Penny would play an important role in the leadership of the party.

He explained that the former MK Party member would be leading the campaign in the greater Giyani Local Municipality in Limpopo. He noted that Papa Penny has a wealth of experience in the greater Giyani municipal area, which he would now be bringing to the Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

Source: Briefly News