Papa Penny Officially Joins Afrika Mayibuye Movement, Will Take On Leadership Role in Giyani Area
GAUTENG - Papa Penny is officially the newest member of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement.
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The popular musician, who is also known as Eric Gezani Kobane, was unveiled as a member of the party by the leader, Floyd Shivambu, on 20 May 2026.
Papa Penny, a former Member of Parliament for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, officially resigned from the party and his seat in the National Assembly on 15 May 2026. In his official resignation letter, he cited internal party conflicts.
Shivambu says Papa Penny will play important role
Speaking at a press conference at the Protea Hotel Wanderers in Sandton, Johannesburg, Shivambu stated that Papa Penny would play an important role in the leadership of the party.
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He explained that the former MK Party member would be leading the campaign in the greater Giyani Local Municipality in Limpopo. He noted that Papa Penny has a wealth of experience in the greater Giyani municipal area, which he would now be bringing to the Afrika Mayibuye Movement.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za