JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— Mounting public anger over infrastructure collapse and water shortages set a tense backdrop for Mayor Dada Morero’s State of the City Address (SOCA) at St Mary’s Cathedral on 20 May 2026.

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A resident collects water from a communal tap amid severe infrastructure collapse and systemic water failures across a declining Johannesburg. Image: Mujahid Safodien/ AFP

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According to IOL, the African National Congress (ANC) maintained that the address would focus heavily on inner-city rejuvenation and accelerating basic service delivery. Johannesburg ANC chairperson Loyiso Masuku stated that the mayor planned to expand on targeted programs for road repairs, electricity, and water infrastructure, arguing that reclaiming the city center was crucial for economic stability and business retention.

Opposition parties weigh in on SOCA

However, opposition parties rejected the administration's promises, pointing to severe governance failures and internal scandals. According to the Democratic Alliance (DA), the mayor's executive turned Johannesburg into a "gangster’s paradise" where political protection shielded lawlessness. DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku revealed in a statement that the party recently demanded the removal of an MMC facing criminal charges, while other executives faced serious allegations of kidnapping and assault intimidation. The DA questioned how the city planned to fund major infrastructure projects while its own political leadership remained mired in conflict and scandal.

View the statement on X here:

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Simultaneously, ActionSA boycotted the main event to host a counter-gathering in Alexandra. ActionSA mayoral candidate and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba delivered the party's version of the State of the City Address in Alexandra. Mashaba said Johannesburg was in visible decline due to a revolving door of leadership and political infighting that left residents abandoned.

Mashaba highlighted that National Treasury formally warned of severe financial distress in the metro while delayed financial statements further eroded market confidence. The party argued that residents paid more for deteriorating roads, rolling water outages, and sewage spills, demanding a return to strict financial discipline and direct executive accountability.

Similarly, Morero also faced criticism from the Cabinet. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana threatened to cut funding to the City after Morero approved a R10.3 billion wage agreement.

Source: Briefly News