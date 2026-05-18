Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu “Fearless” As Vuzimusi “Cat” Matlala Turns State Witness
GAUTENG– Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said he has nothing to fear after media reports surfaced that attempted murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is allegedly looking to strike a deal with the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) for his corruption case.
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According to IOL, Mchunu’s spokesperson Sithembiso Mshengu said Mchunu believes IDAC will uncover the truth behind the allegations Matlala made. He added that Mchunu had confidence in IDAC. He also rejected suggestions that Matlala may implicated him in wrongdoing.
Mchunu was suspended in July 2025 after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that a criminal network has infiltrated the criminal justice system and implicated Mchunu. Mchunu appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which Ramaphosa established, and denied allegations that he was linked to Matlala.
Mchunu also came under fire for authoring a letter which disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). He was also accused of colluding with suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya, who was also linked to Matlala.
What did Matlala promise IDAC?
Sunday Times previously reported that Matlala, who was transferred to Ebhongweni Correctional Centre in April, alleged offered to give IDAC information about senior members of the South African Police Service and politicians in a R228 million tender his company, Medicare24, was irregularly awarded. Matlala's company is at the centre of allegations of corruption and state looting after he received a R360 million tender from the police. The tender was cancelled a year after it was awarded in 2024.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za