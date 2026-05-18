GAUTENG– Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said he has nothing to fear after media reports surfaced that attempted murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is allegedly looking to strike a deal with the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) for his corruption case.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is unmoved by Cat Matlala. Images: Christian Velcich / AFP and Emmanuel Croset/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, Mchunu’s spokesperson Sithembiso Mshengu said Mchunu believes IDAC will uncover the truth behind the allegations Matlala made. He added that Mchunu had confidence in IDAC. He also rejected suggestions that Matlala may implicated him in wrongdoing.

Mchunu was suspended in July 2025 after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that a criminal network has infiltrated the criminal justice system and implicated Mchunu. Mchunu appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which Ramaphosa established, and denied allegations that he was linked to Matlala.

Mchunu also came under fire for authoring a letter which disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). He was also accused of colluding with suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya, who was also linked to Matlala.

What did Matlala promise IDAC?

Sunday Times previously reported that Matlala, who was transferred to Ebhongweni Correctional Centre in April, alleged offered to give IDAC information about senior members of the South African Police Service and politicians in a R228 million tender his company, Medicare24, was irregularly awarded. Matlala's company is at the centre of allegations of corruption and state looting after he received a R360 million tender from the police. The tender was cancelled a year after it was awarded in 2024.

Source: Briefly News