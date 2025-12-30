Attempted murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has been moved to another prison facility

Matlala was incarcerated at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in April 2025 after he was arrested for the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane

South Africans weighed in on the move, and some suspected that Matlala is planning a prison escape

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala was transferred to another prison. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — Attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has been transferred to another correctional facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

eNCa journalist Pule Letshwiti-Jones tweeted on his @pule_jones X account. Matlala was transferred to eBongweni Correctional Facility in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, on 21 December 2025. eBongweni is designed for the most problematic offenders. Inmates remain in their cells for 23 hours a day.

Read the tweet on X here:

Why is Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala behind bars?

Matlala and his wife, Tsakane, were arrested for the attempted murder of Thobejane. The incident happened in Sandton in 2023. Tsakane was released on R20,000 bail, and Matlala remained behind bars. Matlala's multiple attempts to be released on bail have been unsuccessful.

Cat Matlala was sent to Kokstad Correctional Facility. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Matlala, Madlanga Commission and Ad Hoc Committee

Matlala was also implicated in the infiltration of the criminal justice system. KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on 6 July 2025. He alleged that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya worked with Matlala. He accused them of disbanding the Political Killings Task Team to protect Matlala.

Matlala also appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee on 26 November 2025. The Committee held a sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where he had been incarcerated since his arrest. He testified about his relationship with Sibiya, suspected fixer Brown Mogotsi, Mchunu and former Police Minister Bheki Cele. He alleged that he gave Bheki Cele R500,000 as part of a R1 million bribe that Cele allegedly demanded.

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on the relocation suspected an insidious plan was in the pipeline.

Tshiamo said:

"I smell an escape coming."

Ndlombango ka Tomase said:

"He will need a lot of mental strength. Kokstad is not for sissies."

Vutomi said:

"Jiki jiki, he escaped and was last seen crossing the border of Swaziland."

Sandz said:

"Prison break loading."

Clyde said:

"Thabo Bester 2.0 loading."

Cat Matlala's business evicted for rent non-payment

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Matlala's company Medicare24, was evicted from its upmarket offices in Tshwane. This was after the Gauteng North High Court ruled against the company on 10 December 2025.

Menlyn Maine Towers took Medicare24 to court after it failed to pay over R250,000 in rental charges after it stopped paying rent in June. The company cancelled its lease agreement in July 2025 after Matlala was arrested in May.

Source: Briefly News