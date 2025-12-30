AfriForum chairperson Kallie Kriel condemned the brutal killing of African Farmers' Association of South Africa (AFASA) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Mbongeni Sikhakhane

Sikhakhane was gunned down outside of his home in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, one day after Christmas Day

Kriel's call for investigations to be conducted sparked a debate about farm murders and rural safety on social media

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Kallie Kriel commented on the murder of Mbongeni Sikhakhane. Image: Wikus de Wet/AFP via Getty Images and @DLRRD_ZA/ X

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel reacted to the murder of African Farmers' Association of South Africa (AFASA) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Mbongeni Sikhakhane. Sikhakhane was killed on 26 December 2025 outside of his home in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Kriel posted his views on Sikhakhane's death on his @kalliekriel X account on 29 December, three days after Sikhakhane was murdered. Kriel said that farm murders and rural crime must be declared priority crimes as soon as possible.

View the tweet on X here:

What happened to Mbongeni Sikhakhane?

Sikhakhane was killed during a house robbery at his house in Sweetwaters. News24 reported that four men arrived and attacked Sikhakhane as he stood outside his house. The suspects forced him into his house, where they shot him twice. The suspects then took valuable items before fleeing the scene. Sikhakhane died from his injuries in the hospital. No arrests were made.

Sikhakhane's death reignited the debate about farm murders in the country. Speaking after the incident, AFASA national chairperson Molepe Mahape said that farm killings do not discriminate by race, colour or scale of operation. He called on Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Police Minister Firoz Cachalia to protect small-scale farmers, especially in rural and communal farming areas.

Mbongeni Sikhakhane was gunned down. Image: @ConCaracal

Source: Twitter

A farm manager was killed in the same province, and his body was found in Mpophomeni on 9 November 2025. He was found burned beyond recognition after he was abducted from his house. Members of the community mourned his death.

South Africans discuss Sikhakhane's death

The debate about farm murders continued on social media as netizens dissected Kriel's statement.

P_MAX asked:

"Are you also going to ask Trump to include black farmers in the refugee program?"

Bongile said:

"That's what you should have advocated for a long time ago, instead of this genocide/persecution nonsense. South Africans are willing to support you, but your agendas are unpatriotic and seek to destroy our nation's sovereignty."

Abahambe Majola said:

"Mr Sikhakhane's cross must also be placed at Plaasmoord."

Siphokazi LaPosh said:

"All murders should be declared priority crimes, even if a person gets hijacked and killed in Sandton."

Babes kaKendrick said:

"Real South Africans have always said that we have a crime problem in this country. At some point to have to admit that your mission was wrong."

Free State farmer arrested for murder

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an 80-year-old farmer from the Free State was arrested in September 2025 for murder. The South African Police Service found the decomposed body of a murder victim on his farm in Kroonstad.

Members of the community tipped the police off, and the police investigated. The farmer appeared before the court on 3 September 2025 and was charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Source: Briefly News