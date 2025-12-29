Taxi driver arrested in Newcastle during a road safety operation on 28 December 2025

Social media users react to the driver's attempted escape with humorous and critical comments

MEC Hlomuka praises RTI's commitment to enforcing road safety during the festive season

Taxi driver was arrested in Newcastle after attempting to flee form RTI officers. Image@YusufAbramjee/X

NEWCASTLE- A taxi driver in Newcastle was arrested on 28 December 2025 after attempting to flee on foot during an ongoing road safety operation.

The operation, led by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) in partnership with SAPS and the Newcastle Traffic Department, has been described as “a resounding success” by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Sipho Hlomuka. The initiative aims to ensure the safety of both motorists and visitors during the festive season.

Crime advocate Yusuf Abramjee shared a video of the incident on his X account, prompting a flood of reactions from social media users.

@t_junction1 joked

"He really takes Chris Excel's advice seriously."

@Kekeletso_81 stated:

"Taking chances is in his DNA."

@__Bongz remarked:

"The stupidest move I've ever seen."

@mgazi_sabe16526 commented;

"Yeah they really clamped down Lawlessness on the road in KZN this festive season. Traffic police are everywhere. Also what is noticeable, they have very physically fit law enforcement officers in KZN."

@makhosinikk said:

"The visibility has been good. They've been everywhere."

MEC Hlomuka highlights road safety efforts

MEC Hlomuka emphasized that the department remains committed to protecting both local and international visitors using KwaZulu-Natal roads during the festive season. Over the weekend, RTI made a total of 100 arrests, including one traditional healer, a phlebotomist, a policeman, two minibus taxi drivers, and two teachers.

29 motorists had already been arrested for drunk driving by Sunday, including the Newcastle taxi driver who attempted to flee. Three individuals who tried to interfere with arrests were also detained. RTI continues to enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy for violations of the National Road Traffic Act.

Previously, over 226 motorists were arrested over the weekend of 16 November 2025.

MEC Hlomuka praised the RTI team’s vigilance and highlighted the strong cooperation with SAPS, the Newcastle Traffic Department, and the Department of Health in ensuring road safety.

RTI officers arrested 100 drivers over the weekend in Newcastle. Image: Anthony Devlin/ Getty Images

In a related incident, Briefly News reported on a video shared on TikTok by user @don.patron67 that went viral, amassing over a million views and sparking thousands of comments from users condemning the driver’s reckless actions. The clip captures the dramatic moment the driver tried to evade traffic officers on one of the city’s most challenging roads. The pursuit reached a climax at a sharp bend, where officers strategically positioned their vehicle ahead of the taxi, leaving the driver trapped. Realizing there was no escape, he finally surrendered, and the passengers quickly exited the vehicle, visibly shaken but unharmed.

In other news, Briefly reported that a traffic officer in Mpumalanga also faced consequences for unlawful conduct. Thembisile Yende was arrested in 2022 in Ermelo after attempting to solicit a R50 bribe from a police agent posing as a motorist. After several court hearings, the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court handed her a five-year prison sentence, fully suspended. The case sparked widespread online debate, with many South Africans expressing frustration over the leniency of the sentence.

