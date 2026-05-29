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No Army Deployment: SANDF Shuts Down Rumours Ahead of June 30 Protest
South Africa

No Army Deployment: SANDF Shuts Down Rumours Ahead of June 30 Protest

by  Mbalenhle Butale
3 min read
  • The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed social media claims that soldiers will be deployed ahead of June 30.
  • This is ahead of protest action linked to calls by the anti-illegal immigration group March and March for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country
  • Authorities say no deployment has been authorised or prepared, and warn that the spread of false information is causing unnecessary public panic

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SANDF
SANDF dismisses claims of June 30 deployment. Images: /2ZANewsFalsh/X and Ihsaan Haffejee
Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that soldiers will be deployed ahead of planned protest action linked to the June 30 deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

The date has gained momentum online in recent weeks, with various groups calling for the removal of undocumented foreign nationals in South Africa. The campaign has spread widely across provinces through posters, videos, and online messages, raising concerns about possible unrest.

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SANDF denies deployment claims

The SANDF has made it clear that no deployment has been planned. In a statement released on 29 May 2026 and posted on X, the force noted with concern misleading reports on social media suggesting that the SANDF will be deployed in anticipation of planned marches and protest action on June 30.

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"The SANDF dismisses these claims as false, unfounded, and deliberately misleading,” the statement read.

While confirming that peaceful protest is protected under the Constitution, the defence force urged the public to avoid sharing unverified claims.

“The SANDF distances itself entirely from these claims and cautions against the dissemination of unverified information that undermines public trust and creates unnecessary alarm,” it said.

See statement here:

Police say they are monitoring the situation

Meanwhile, according to IOL, the South African Police Service (SAPS) says it is aware of the growing mobilisation linked to the June 30 campaign and is closely monitoring the situation.

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Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said SAPS respects the right to peaceful and lawful protest, but stressed that authorities are assessing any risks that may affect public safety.

She said police units, including Public Order Policing and Crime Intelligence, remain on high alert nationwide.

“SAPS will act decisively against any acts of vigilantism, criminality, threats, assault, malicious damage to property, or conduct that undermines the rule of law,” Mathe said.

She also warned that anyone who commits crimes under the guise of activism will face the full force of the law, regardless of nationality.

SANDF
The South African National Defence Force. Image: Rodger Bosch
Source: Getty Images

Briefly News articles on the SANDF

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbalenhle Butale avatar

Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za

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South African Police Service - SAPSSANDF
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