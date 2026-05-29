The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed social media claims that soldiers will be deployed ahead of June 30.

This is ahead of protest action linked to calls by the anti-illegal immigration group March and March for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country

Authorities say no deployment has been authorised or prepared, and warn that the spread of false information is causing unnecessary public panic

SANDF dismisses claims of June 30 deployment. Images: /2ZANewsFalsh/X and Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that soldiers will be deployed ahead of planned protest action linked to the June 30 deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

The date has gained momentum online in recent weeks, with various groups calling for the removal of undocumented foreign nationals in South Africa. The campaign has spread widely across provinces through posters, videos, and online messages, raising concerns about possible unrest.

SANDF denies deployment claims

The SANDF has made it clear that no deployment has been planned. In a statement released on 29 May 2026 and posted on X, the force noted with concern misleading reports on social media suggesting that the SANDF will be deployed in anticipation of planned marches and protest action on June 30.

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"The SANDF dismisses these claims as false, unfounded, and deliberately misleading,” the statement read.

While confirming that peaceful protest is protected under the Constitution, the defence force urged the public to avoid sharing unverified claims.

“The SANDF distances itself entirely from these claims and cautions against the dissemination of unverified information that undermines public trust and creates unnecessary alarm,” it said.

See statement here:

Police say they are monitoring the situation

Meanwhile, according to IOL, the South African Police Service (SAPS) says it is aware of the growing mobilisation linked to the June 30 campaign and is closely monitoring the situation.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said SAPS respects the right to peaceful and lawful protest, but stressed that authorities are assessing any risks that may affect public safety.

She said police units, including Public Order Policing and Crime Intelligence, remain on high alert nationwide.

“SAPS will act decisively against any acts of vigilantism, criminality, threats, assault, malicious damage to property, or conduct that undermines the rule of law,” Mathe said.

She also warned that anyone who commits crimes under the guise of activism will face the full force of the law, regardless of nationality.

The South African National Defence Force. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News articles on the SANDF

Briefly News also reported that the retired former Deputy Chief of the South African Army, General Roland de Vries, believes that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) can’t defend the country.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops touched down in parts of Johannesburg in March to help stomp out crime and gangsterism in hotspots areas such as Eldorado Park and Riverlea.

A serious security breach at a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) facility in Pretoria sparked renewed concern over the safety of state-controlled weaponry after three R4 assault rifles and two 40mm grenade launchers were reported stolen.

Source: Briefly News