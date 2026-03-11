Footage showing soldiers and military vehicles entering Eldorado Park and Riverlea in Johannesburg has been circulating widely on social media.

The deployment forms part of a national effort to tackle gangsterism and violent crime in identified hotspots

The operation follows an order by Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy soldiers to assist police in stabilising communities affected by organised crime

Soldiers and military vehicles were seen entering Eldorado Park and Riverlea in Johannesburg. Image: @4Inside_Edge/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops have touched down in part of Johannesburg, including Eldorado Park and Riverlea, in a highly visible show of force.

The deployment is part of a broader national roll‑out of soldiers to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) in its efforts to stamp out gangsterism, violent crime and other organised criminal activity in communities that have been plagued by lawlessness.

Footage of army vehicles entering Eldorado Park, an area long affected by gang violence, is doing the rounds on X. The arrival of army vehicles has been widely shared online.

Why was the SANDF deployed?

The current deployment of the SANDF to selected crime “hotspots” across South Africa stems from an instruction by President Cyril Ramaphosa, announced during this year’s State of the Nation Address and subsequent official communications.

Ramaphosa has framed the use of the defence force as a strategic, temporary measure aimed at stabilising areas with spiralling gang violence, illegal mining, and other serious organised crime.

Scope and duration of the operation

According to official briefings, the operation is intelligence‑driven and time‑bound, with a planned duration from 1 March 2026 to 31 March 2027, under “Operation Prosper”.

Five hundred and fifty soldiers have been deployed to Gauteng and more than R80-million will be spent on the deployment in Gauteng.

Beyond Gauteng, the operation will focus on identified hotspots in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, North West and Free State.

These areas have been targeted because they are among the most affected by gang-related violence, extortion networks, illegal mining syndicates, and other forms of organised crime that have proven difficult for traditional policing alone to dismantle.

Reactions and debates

The deployment has prompted mixed reactions. Community voices in Eldorado Park have, in recent weeks, expressed frustration at what residents describe as overwhelmed police capacity and the unchecked growth of gang influence in the neighbourhood, pushing many to welcome the SANDF’s presence.

@Old_Geee said:

"What’s crazy is they just drive around, that’s all they do, just street by street driving."

@Bas37234 commented:

"They should have roadblocks at all the exit roads for one week. Car thefts and hijackings will be reduced drastically."

@AfricanAfric stated:

"They wont solve anything in those big trucks and big guns, zero. Go for the crime lords in the leafy suburbs that run the cartels. There are too many Cat Matlalas out there."

@ThugPassion06 wrote:

"Let's hope they'll make a difference."

@lettymavuso57 said:

"They need to raid the entire neighbourhood. Cape Town, you need to contact Angie because your provincial commissioner is sleeping on duty."

The army was deployed to help curb crime in hotspots around Gauteng. Images: @4Inside_Edge/X

Source: Twitter

Articles on Eldorado Park

Briefly News reported that a man killed a woman and injured another person when he shot into a crowd randomly. According to the South African Police Service, the man approached a group sitting next to a tuckshop in the neighbourhood and opened fire.

reported that a man killed a woman and injured another person when he shot into a crowd randomly. According to the South African Police Service, the man approached a group sitting next to a tuckshop in the neighbourhood and opened fire. Nine people were shot outside of a mosque in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on 14 June 2025, and three victims were killed.

A 32-year-old Eldorado Park man was arrested and charged with the murder of his daughter. The little four-year-old girl was found in a shack on a property in Eldorado Park, with severe injuries.

Source: Briefly News