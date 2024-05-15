A man in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, randomly shot into a crowd of bystanders and killed one

He injured another person before he was arrested a few hours after the incident, leaving one other person injured

South Africans were horrified by the man's deed and condemned his actions, mourning the death of the woman

Man shoots crowd, kills 1 woman

According to the South African Police Service, the man approached a group sitting next to a tuckshop in the neighbourhood on 14 May. He suddenly and without explanation started shooting in their direction. He killed one woman immediately and wounded another person.

The community alerted the police, and they immediately searched for him. They apprehended him a few hours later and arrested him on charges of murder and attempted murder. He will appear before the Lenasia Magistrates Court soon.

South Africans were horrified by the incident

Netizens on Facebook were saddened by the incident, and some demanded that the death penalty be reinstated to deal with murderers.

Barnet Golie Ng'ambi said:

"South Africa now becomes a gun-testing ground, where you have the right to shoot anyone."

Ludick Mpho Babedi said:

"We need to change our law. It is very soft. Criminals enjoy more freedom than those of us who obey the law."

Luka Ringeta said:

"A normal magistrate can't give him bail because there's no reason to. The man is a danger to society. He has no reason to just shoot people randomly unprovoked. These types of people deserve the death sentence."

Khetabolamafase NJ General said:

"Guns are on the loose."

