A dedicated South African Police Service officer who was off-duty sacrificed his free time to pursue justice

The Bloemfontein-based police officer used his bicycle to track down two suspects wanted for murder in the area

South Africans fawned over his hard work and saluted his tireless pursuit of the suspects who were behind bars

A dedicated SAPS officer tracked two suspects down on his bike. Images: South African Police Service/Facebook and Jordan Siemens/Getty Images

Source: UGC

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE – A South African Police Service officer displayed his zeal for justice when he helped bring two murder suspects to book with the help of his bicycle.

SAPS officer tracks suspects down with bicycle

According to the South African Police Service, Sergeant Thabiso Ntsaku from the Bloemfontein Public Order Policing Unit was off duty when two suspects allegedly murdered two men in Kopanong on 12 May. Unidentified suspects reportedly shot the men and a woman in the early hours. The two men died, and the woman survived the incident. She identified the suspects.

Sergeant Ntsaku got on his bicycle and decided to track down the suspects alone. He rode around the area where the murders took place and collected as much information as he could. While cycling through the area, he identified a vehicle one of the suspects usually drives at a car wash. He assembled a reaction team from his unit, and they pounced on the suspect, arresting him.

Ntsaku didn't stop there. The following day, he returned to his bicycle and tracked the second suspect. He called the Bloemfontein Anti-Gang Unit, and they found him hiding under the bed. The first suspect appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday, and the second appeared on Wednesday.

Netizens praise officer

South Africans on Facebook celebrated the officer's dedication to his job.

Canny Makwaeba said:

"Good work, officer. Protect that policeman at all costs. Those criminals will be released on bail and will want to attack him."

Thabo Steve Tshabalala said:

"We need dedication and determination. He surely took an oath to serve and protect South Africa. I'm proud of you, officer. A promotion is needed."

Monete Roets said:

"We need more like you in blue!"

Brian Mogotsi said:

"Good work. It shows dedication in bringing the culprits to book."

Wayne Crewe said:

"Outstanding work. Well done to the Sergeant."

