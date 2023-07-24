A video of a badly damaged black hatchback Ford Fiesta has been doing the rounds on social media

The video was posted by the owner, who was left distraught after returning to the wreckage after leaving her car to be washed at a Durban carwash

The distraught woman revealed on the post that the carwash owner did not take responsibility for the matter

A woman was left dumbfounded and shattered after returning to pick up her car from the carwash recently.

TikTok video shows how woman's car was damaged after leaving it at the carwash

A TikTok post shared by Mary (@marymokoena3) shows her Ford Fiesta severally damaged after the back of vehicle was crashed into a pillar.

Mary shared that she left the vehicle at the carwash Wox in Montclair Mall in Durban in the morning only to return to the wreckage.

"The owner is refusing to pay for damages, and says I must open a criminal case against his employee (a small boy). Insurance has now written off my car, and I don't have a car anymore," Mary wrote, adding that the car was no longer insured.

She pleaded with netizens to assist her in her plight as her whole life had turned upside down.

South Africans sympathise with woman and offer helpful advice

Nomzamo reacted:

"Phephisa☹️."

Time Nkomazana replied:

"That is why I never leave my car at the carwash. I wait while they wash ..if it needs to b moved, I do it myself."

Mancha wrote:

"Unfortunately, you must go the legal route. Generally, the employer is liable for the actions or mistakes of their employees; it's called vicarious liability."

Tanya Rabie commented:

"The carwash must have liability insurance; take them to the ombudsman."

Zamile Maphalala replied:

"Some car washes even have a disclaimer "park at own risk" or something. never leave your car. sorry this happened to you, man."

user39472024061522 said:

" Thanks for sharing because we have also learnt something from this bad incident . May God see you through this .

