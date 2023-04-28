A young woman bought her first car, a Kia Picanto, and collected it with her mother

The mother can be seen excitedly singing and ululating as her daughter drives her new car out of the dealership

Netizens from all over the country congratulated Phindile Mjoli on her brand-new wheels

A young woman picks up her brand-new Kia Picanto and celebrates milestone with her family. Images: @phindile_mjoli/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video has been making rounds on social media, featuring a South African woman and her mother picking up a brand new Kia Picanto from the dealership.

The Kia Picanto is a popular car in South Africa, known for its affordability and reliability. Unsurprisingly, the mother-daughter duo were ecstatic to pick up a new vehicle.

TikTok user @phindile_mjoli's video captured viewers' hearts, with many commenting on the joyous and celebratory moment between the mother-daughter duo.

In the video, the mother sings and ululates excitedly as her daughter drives her new car out of the dealership.

Watch the video below:

Netizens join in on the celebration of South African women's new car and heartwarming moment.

The video has been shared widely on social media, with many viewers commenting on how heartwarming it is to see the mother and daughter celebrating together. Some have shared similar experiences of picking up a new car with their loved ones.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mpume said:

"Please show me the full view of the exterior. It looks amazing."

@SalomeMashaba commented:

"Nice car shame and the colour.

@MnaryNhlapo said:

"Pretty girls drive pretty picas."

@Yarndiie_Blaque commented:

"They gave me one without the sunroof. Can we exchange Congratulations, baby"

Young Johannesburg woman flexes big, buys her first car straight out of the box

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about an independent Johannesburg woman who also got herself a brand new Kia Picanto.

This was her first car, and the young lady thanked God for all the blessings she had received in her life and achievements.

Mzansi was inspired by her decision to get the car for herself, and peeps couldn't help seeing how proud her parents looked.

Source: Briefly News