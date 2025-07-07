A mother from Mzansi went viral on TikTok after showcasing her creative hack to keep her toddler's shoes on during winter

In a heartwarming and somewhat unconventional parenting moment, a mother from Mzansi has gone viral after showcasing how she keeps her toddler’s shoes on during the winter months.

A mother demonstrated her inventive hack to keep her toddler’s shoes on during winter. Image: @phumi_mabuza_sa

Source: TikTok

Winter can be a tricky time for parents, particularly when it comes to keeping toddlers warm and comfortable. For many little ones, shoes can be a constant struggle, as they often pull them off, causing frustration for parents trying to keep them properly dressed for the cold. This mom, however, took matters into her own hands.

Mom’s hack to keep toddlers’ shoes on during winter

She took to her TikTok account under the handle @phumi_mabuza_sa, where she gave viewers a glimpse into her life.

In the video that has been widely shared online, the @phumi_mabuza_sa can be seen using a simple yet effective hack, sellotape, to ensure her child’s shoes stay securely on his feet.

In the viral video, she explains how she used sellotape to secure her toddler’s shoes, ensuring they stayed on his feet during their outdoor and indoor activities. The clip has quickly gained attention as viewers expressed amusement and admiration for the creative solution. @phumi_mabuza_sa’s inventive approach has sparked a conversation about the lengths parents sometimes go to keep their kids comfortable during the colder months.

While some viewers were amused by the sellotape hack, others were quick to offer alternative solutions, with suggestions ranging from snugger shoe fits to using specially designed toddler shoe clips. Regardless, the mom’s quick thinking and resourcefulness have captured the hearts of many, as they resonate with the universal challenge of getting toddlers ready for the colder weather.

Take a look at the funny video below:

SA is amused by the mom's antics on her baby boy

People in South Africa were entertained by the mother's antics as they took to the comments section to crack jokes, and some shared their thoughts, saying:

Okuhleeee said:

"Lol become a mom and you'll know all the tricks these ones will teach you."

Sbongile Mavis added:

"Mine doesn't like shoes, I will definitely try this."

Fifi wrote:

"I'm also gonna try this, I'm tired of shouting and losing socks."

Boitumelo Lerefolo commented:

"Oh, mommy, thanks for the I almost gave up on buying shoes. He only enjoys the water boots."

User expressed:

"This mommy is a genius. Cause these bundles of joy hate shoes, and we don't want them getting sick. Good job, mama, and thanks for the idea."

