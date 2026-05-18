Five Italian divers died during a cave diving expedition in the Maldives, triggering a dangerous international recovery mission

The operation became even more tragic after an experienced military diver also lost his life during rescue efforts

Specialist cave divers from Finland and other countries joined the mission as authorities continued searching the underwater cave system

An international rescue operation is underway in the Maldives after a scuba diving expedition ended in tragedy. The mission has already claimed another life as experts from different countries work together to recover the remaining bodies.

The picture on the left showed boats and ships out of a rescue. Image: @cnn

Source: TikTok

A multinational recovery mission is continuing in the Maldives after five Italian divers died during a cave diving expedition near the Vaavu Atoll. The incident gained worldwide attention after CNN shared details of the dangerous underwater rescue operation on 17 May 2026.

According to reports, the divers were part of a larger group of Italian nationals taking part in a scuba diving expedition aboard a vessel named Duke of York. Authorities said the group entered a deep underwater cave system before disaster struck. One of the divers, diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, was later found near the entrance of the cave, leading officials to believe the remaining victims were trapped deeper inside.

The other victims were identified as ecology professor Monica Montefalcone, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, marine biologist Federico Gualtieri and researcher Muriel Oddenino. The recovery operation has proven extremely difficult because of the cave’s depth and narrow underwater conditions. Reports indicate the cave reaches around 70 metres below the surface and stretches approximately 200 metres long.

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Tragic cave rescue claims expert diver

The mission became even more tragic after a senior Maldivian military diver died while helping with the recovery efforts. Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhee reportedly lost his life during a second dive into the cave system. Officials described him as one of the country’s most experienced divers, highlighting just how dangerous the operation has become.

The tragedy shared by the page @cnn has drawn attention to the extreme dangers associated with cave diving, which is widely considered one of the riskiest forms of scuba diving because of limited visibility, confined spaces and complex underwater navigation.

The picture on the left showed the late Italian diving instructor who lost his life in the Maldives. Image: @cnn

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet send their condolences

McRobit asked:

“Why is CNN using text-to-speech/AI voiceover?”

John Crow asked:

“Have I been pronouncing Maldives wrong my whole life??”

Lee Katie asked:

“What went wrong?”

The Proud Little Dutty Jancrow said:

“The reporter sounds so positive lol.”

34 asked:

“Is it necessary to specify that they are Italian? Just asking, sorry.”

Gwen wrote:

“Condolences to the families.”

Al313 wrote:

“Some of the planet’s most beautiful views and places aren’t meant to be seen. 🤦🏻‍♂️”

Mungu said:

“Nobody should die trying to recover dead bodies. That’s so unnecessary.”

Tiffanytamara wrote:

“So sad, may God be with them and their families & hopefully their bodies are found soon.”

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Source: Briefly News