Two Durban friends who travelled to the Western Cape for a music festival sadly never returned home after a tragic incident during a camping trip

Reports revealed the two men had used a gas heater inside their tent while trying to stay warm during freezing temperatures at the festival

Many South Africans used the tragedy to warn others about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, especially during winter and camping season

What was meant to be a fun road trip to a popular festival turned into heartbreak for two families after a tragic incident during a camping trip in the Western Cape.

Kavish Baldeo on the left who passed away after camping in the Western Cape. Image: @melissar2911

Source: TikTok

Two longtime friends from Durban sadly lost their lives after a camping trip to the Western Cape ended in tragedy. The post was shared by TikTok user @melissar2911 on 6 May 2026. It’s reported that the men had travelled to attend AfrikaBurn in Ceres, but reports later confirmed that both died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside their tent.

The victims were identified as 44-year-old businessman Kavish Baldeo from Queensburgh and 48-year-old farmer Anban Pillay from Tongaat. According to family members, the pair had been close friends for more than 30 years and shared a love for travelling, camping and the outdoors. They reportedly left Durban excited for the festival experience, unaware that the trip would end so tragically.

Relatives explained that temperatures dropped significantly during the night, reportedly reaching around three degrees Celsius. To stay warm, the men used a gas heater inside their tent. The following morning, a friend reportedly tried waking them after bringing coffee, but there was no response. When the tent was opened, there was a strong smell of gas inside. Authorities later confirmed that the pair had died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

What are the dangers of inhaling carbon monoxide?

Carbon monoxide poisoning is extremely dangerous because the gas cannot easily be seen or smelled. Experts warn that using gas heaters, braziers or generators inside enclosed spaces can quickly become deadly. The gas slowly replaces oxygen in the bloodstream, often causing headaches, dizziness and confusion before victims lose consciousness. In many cases, people never realise they are in danger until it is too late.

The post by user @melissar2911 left many heartbroken. South Africans online were deeply saddened by the story, with many saying the deaths felt especially painful because the two men had shared such a close friendship for decades. Others sent condolences to their families and warned fellow campers to be careful during winter trips.

A view from inside a small tent camped up. Image: Justin Paget

Source: Getty Images

Check out the TikTok post below:

Mzansi was saddened by their death

Visgov commented:

“Something is not right.”

Athenkosi shared condolences, saying:

“Oh man, condolences to their families.”

User 509 wrote:

“May their souls reach moksha. 🙏”

CARLO$ said:

“This is absolutely heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to family and friends.”

Kimmy added:

“May the Lord bring comfort and strength to the families during this heartbreaking time.”

KALIORA reflected:

“So sad for both of them. Anban was such a passionate and friendly soul.”

Mansa Musa commented:

“That’s why I don’t want gas heaters.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to carbon monoxide

South Africans were stirred after a Durban couple, and their pit bull, were found dead in their home, and the couple was suspected to have died from a generator in the home.

A media briefing on the cause of death of the 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni tavern was held by the Eastern Cape government, which stated that alcohol and carbon monoxide poisoning were not the reasons they died.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson following a fire at Paarl Provincial Hospital, with his first court appearance expected on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

Source: Briefly News