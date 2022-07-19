A media briefing into the cause of death of the 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni tavern was held on Tuesday

It was revealed by the Eastern Cape government that alcohol and carbon monoxide poisoning was not the reason they died

On social media, South Africans have begun to speculate about what could be the cause of death and some think it was the consumption of fake booze

EAST LONDON - The Eastern Cape government and the Minister of Police Bheki Cele held a media briefing on Tuesday, 19 July, to inform the nation about the cause of death for the 21 teenagers who died under suspicious circumstances.

The exact cause of death of the 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni tavern in late June is still unknown. Images: @LirandzuThemba/Twitter & AFP

Source: Getty Images

The young people aged between 13 and 17 were found at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park in East London in the early hours of Sunday morning, 26 June.

There had been previous speculation that the cause of death could have been carbon monoxide due to a broken generator on the premises. However, it was revealed at the press conference that the carbon monoxide levels found in the teenagers' bodies were not lethal.

Eastern Cape health Director-General Dr Litha Matiwane also told the media that the blood alcohol levels were also tested and it was found that the teenagers did not consume a lethal amount of alcohol, according to TimesLIVE.

Matiwane also added that through blood work, they were able to discover methanol in the bloodstream of the teenagers. More tests need to be done to determine whether or not the levels of methanol found in their bodies could have been toxic enough to be fatal.

Matiwane stated that methanol is usually a by-product of other chemicals and it could have gotten into their bodies if they ingested it, according to the Daily Maverick.

Matiwane also explained that the gastric contents of the teenagers' stomachs are being analysed to properly determine what happened on that fateful night.

The grief-stricken families are still in the dark about what happened to their children. However, there was a bit of hope last week when the tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu ad his two employees were arrested.

They were arrested for being in contravention of the Liquor Act by selling alcohol to people under the legal age.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans have shared their theories of how the young people could have ingested methanol. Some people believe that it could be due to the consumption of illegal alcohol.

Here are some comments:

@asaskiti said:

"The cause of deaths at #EnyobeniTavern will be as mysterious as who killed #SenzoMeyiwa. "

@the_dondon01 said:

"Have @SAPoliceService looked at the possibility of fake alcohol being sold to the patrons of #EnyobeniTavern that may have led to the deaths of these children?"

@tuli_not_thuli said:

"I honestly don’t think we should be asking “what” killed the kids. We should rather be asking “who” killed these kids and “why” #EnyobeniTavern"

@PiletjiSebola said:

"Mzansi scientists, who were good at detecting new names for Covid-19 variants, are unable to find the exact cause of death for the 21 youngsters who died at an Eastern Cape tavern. #EnyobeniTavern"

Enyobeni tavern owner allegedly apologises to families of 21 teens who died under mysterious circumstances

Briefly News previously reported that the owner of the Enyobeni tavern allegedly apologised to the families of the 21 teenagers who died at his business premises in Scenery Park on Sunday, 26 June.

The details surrounding the deaths are unclear, however, police are investigating an inquest and the Eastern Cape Liquor board plans to lay criminal charges against the owner.

The tavern will also be temporarily closed. According to SABC News, the entertainment manager of the tavern, DJ Promise Martin, said there weren’t enough men on the ground to safeguard the patrons. He also admitted that the situation was out of control.

Source: Briefly News