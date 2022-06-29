The cause of death in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy that left 21 teenagers dead is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning

Experts believe the fumes were from a petrol generator, but the final autopsy results are yet to be announced

Government pathology expert Dr Solomon Zondi said all the children died of poisoning, but for now it's unclear if they inhaled or ingested it

EAST LONDON - Forensic experts believe they have determined the cause of death of the 21 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park on Sunday, 26 June.

Carbon monoxide fumes from a petrol generator are believed to have been the cause, however, the final autopsy results have yet to be announced.

The cause of death of the 21 teenagers at Enyobeni tavern has been revealed. Image: STR/AFP

The victims allegedly showed traces of carbon monoxide poisoning when preliminary post-mortem examinations were conducted. Government pathology expert Dr Solomon Zondi, who examined the bodies, told Mail & Guardian that a gaseous substance was likely to have been released in the downstairs area. He said the children died of poisoning, however, it could have been something else that they ingested.

News24 reported that the petrol generator found inside the tavern premises was empty. Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape Department of Health said samples had been sent to the University of Cape Town and once results are found, they will be sent to the police.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has deployed crime scene experts to assist the Eastern Cape crime scene investigation teams. The matter is still under investigation.

South Africans believe that the reasons provided are fishy:

@Tompeppi2 said:

“I'm no engineer, but something doesn't sound right with this explanation. Surely the generator was outside, otherwise how would people hear each other talking? Where there's smoke, there's fire. What are they hiding?”

@MarumoMashigo posted:

“There we go South Africa hope now we know the cause of the death of our children at Enyobeni tavern, parents and South Africans, the blame is on the owner safety is very important to your clients.”

@ggngcamu commented:

“What happened to staff members? If it's gas, they should be dead too.”

@nat979 added:

“Why has the tavern owner not been arrested?? TWENTY-ONE dead due to an alleged cause any reasonable person could have anticipated and avoided. Common sense and generator instructions tell you, do not to run the machine in an unventilated room.”

Scenery Park residents want Enyobeni tavern owner to account for why minors were allowed in the establishment

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the deaths of 21 minors at the Enyobeni tavern have raised numerous questions about why teenagers were allowed to consume alcohol on the premises. Many parents whose children were killed during the incident are calling for answers as investigations into the tragedy continue.

Ntombizonke Mgangala's 17-year-old child lost her life in the incident. Speaking to SABC News, the distraught woman demanded answers for her child's death and questioned the motives behind allowing minors into a tavern.

