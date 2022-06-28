The Royal House of Mandela is calling for a ban on alcohol following the Enyobeni tavern tragedy on Sunday

The Mvezo village chief, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, wants community taverns to be closed completely

He called on community leaders, faith-based organisations and other civil movements to also call for the alcohol ban

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

EAST LONDON - Following the deaths of 21 minors at the Enyobeni tavern on Sunday, 26 June, Mvezo village chief Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela is calling for a ban on alcohol.

Former President Nelson Mandela’s grandson said the Royal House of Mandela also wants community taverns to be closed to prevent other tragedies of a similar nature.

The Mandela royal house wants to ban alcohol completely and close community taverns. Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images & STR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Enyobeni tavern at Scenery Park closed its doors following the deaths. However, Mandela believes that Sunday’s horrific incident was not an isolated case. During an interview with TimesLIVE, he called on community leaders, organisations and other movements to support an alcohol ban. Mandela said it's time to stop those who kill children and profit from the lives of the innocent.

Residents in the area believe that the tavern in the community is problematic. According to EWN, the tavern owner’s wife, Vuyokazi Ndevu, said it's worrying and painful that children died at the venue. She also apologised to the families who lost loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Police are still investigating the events leading up to the deaths of the children at the tavern and have called for patience.

SA reacts to call for ban

Social media users believe that if alcohol is banned, it will lead to more problems:

@OtlileMakena said:

“Ask the Americans what happened when they tried Prohibition. It spawned a whole criminal and lucrative underground market for the stuff, which gave rise to an infamous crime wave across the country. Enforce existing laws and or tighten them up. Let’s lead by example too.”

@masango1 wrote:

“Impractical.”

@gbjframe posted:

“Strange how everyone in high profile positions is jumping onto the bandwagon now... have educators, pastors, parents and civil society not bemoaned the sale of alcohol to minors?? Have we not seen the ills caused by taverns and shebeens in our communities?”

@PatrickNicholl3 commented:

“Why has this tavern owner not been put in jail and made responsible for these deaths? Does this tavern belong to the Mandela family?”

Bodies of 5 minors still unidentified following Enyobeni tavern tragedy, police say no arrests have been made

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported at least five bodies of the 21 minors who were killed in the Enyobeni tavern incident in Scenery park on Sunday, 26 June remain unidentified. The local mortuary calls on parents and relatives who may not have seen their children over the weekend to visit the mortuary to assist with identifying the bodies.

The bodies are held at the Woodbrook mortuary in East London’s West Bank. According to News24, the Eastern Cape Health Department said it hopes that the families of those who have not been identified will come forward.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News